Chargers take region win over Choctaw Central

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The Choctaw County High School boys basketball team split a pair of games last week, knocking off Choctaw Central 71-60 before falling to Forest 70-60.

The Lady Chargers fell to Forest 76-37 and Choctaw Central 81-50. Choctaw County was set to host Philadelphia on Tuesday and visit Southeast Lauderdale on Thursday to close out the regular season. The Region 5-3A Tournament begins at Philadelphia on Tuesday, Feb. 15, with the semis set for Feb. 16 and the finals Feb. 17.

Five Chargers scored in double figures in the win over Choctaw Central. A.J. Lilley led the way with 19 points, while Quandarius Yarbrough scored 15, Akeem Kirkwood 13, Jeremy Miller 12 and Martice Triplett 11.

“We played pretty solid,” Choctaw County head boys coach Gary Beals said of his team’s win. “I thought we held our composure really well.”

Kirkwood scored 21 in the game with Forest, while Miller had 13 and Yarbrough 12.

Sports Schedules

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Montgomery County at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at West Lowndes

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Northeast Lauderdale

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Mississippi Gulf Coast at East Central

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Northeast Mississippi at EMCC

6/8 p.m. — Northwest Mississippi at Holmes

Junior College Softball

2 p.m. — Calhoun at ECCC (DH)

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — West Lauderdale at Louisville

6 p.m. — Noxapater at French Camp

6 p.m. — Eupora at East Webster

6 p.m. — Union at Newton

6 p.m. — Forest at Choctaw Central

Junior College Softball

6 p.m. — EMCC vs. Marion Military at Poplarville

8 p.m. — EMCC at Pearl River

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

Juco Baseball

2 p.m. — Jackson (Tenn.) State at ECCC (DH)

Juco Softball

Noon — EMCC vs. Calhoun at Poplarville

4 p.m. — EMCC vs. LSU-Eunice at Poplarville

1 p.m. — Holmes at Crowley Ridge (DH)

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Northeast Mississippi

6/8 p.m. — East Central at Co-Lin

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Junior College Softball

Noon — Northwest Miss. at Holmes

4 p.m. — Miss. Delta at Holmes

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — ECCC at EMCC (HD)

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Pearl River at East Central

6/8 p.m. — Mississippi Delta at EMCC

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Junior College Baseball

1 p.m. — Southeastern Illinois at Holmes (DH)

Junior College Softball

11 a.m. — Holmes vs. Bossier at Hinds

2 p.m. — Shelton State at EMCC (DH)

5 p.m. — Holmes at Hinds

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

Prep Baseball

11 a.m. — Union at West Lauderdale

Noon — Nanih Waiya at Louisville in Jamboree

12:30 p.m. — Union vs. Scott Central at West Lauderdale

French Camp Jamboree (12:30 p.m. — Winston Academy vs Calhoun City; 2 p.m. — French Camp vs Eupora)

Prep Softball

Eupora Jamboree (8 a.m. — Ethel vs. Vardaman; 9:15 a.m. — Ethel vs. Bruce; 10:30 a.m. — Eupora vs Vardaman; 11:45 — Bruce vs. New Hope; 1 p.m. — Eupora vs. New Hope; 2:15 p.m. — South Pontotoc vs. Winona; 3:30 p.m. — Houston vs. Winona; 4:45 p.m. — Houston vs. South Pontotoc).

Kosciusko Jamboree (9 a.m. — Louisville vs. Morton; 10:15 — Nanih Waiya vs. Morton; 11:30 a.m. — Louisville vs. Choctaw County; 1 p.m. — Lake vs. Nanih Waiya; 2:30 p.m. — Choctaw County vs. Kosciusko; 3:45 p.m. — Lake vs. Kosciusko)

TBA — Philadelphia Jamboree (Neshoba Central, Philadelphia Entered)

Junior College Baseball

TBA — East Central Invitational

1 p.m. — Southeastern Illinois at Holmes (DH)

Junior College Softball

11 a.m. — Holmes vs. Bossier at Hinds

1 p.m. — Holmes vs. Miss. Delta at Hinds

1 p.m. — Shelton (Ala.) State at ECCC (CHD)

TBA — Holmes at Hinds

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

Junior College Baseball

TBA — East Central Invitational

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Prep Baseball

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Newton County Academy

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Jones

6/8 p.m. — EMCC at Itawamba

6/8 p.m. — Coahoma at Holmes

Junior College Softball

Noon — Holmes at Spring Hill JV (DH)

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Prep Baseball

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Lamar School

Junior College Baseball

Noon — ECCC at Lawson (Ala.) State (DH)

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — ECCC at Alabama southern (DH)

2 p.m. — Marion Military Institue at EMCC (DH)

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Prep Baseball

TBA — Leake Academy at Jackson Academy

TBA — Leake Academy vs. East Rankin at JA

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Hinds

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Holmes at EMCC

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — ECCC at Marion Military Institute

2 p.m. — Wallace State at EMCC (DH)

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Prep Baseball

TBA — Newton County Classic (Louisville entered)

6 p.m. — Oak Hill at Winston Academy

7:30 p.m. — Union at Newton County

Prep Softball

Winston County Classic at Nanih Waiya (4:30 p.m. — Louisville vs. Noxapater; 6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya vs. Louisville;)

Junior College Baseball

TBA — Rush Invitational at ECCC

Noon — Holmes at Bishop State (DH)

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — Holmes vs. Shelton State at Meridian

5 p.m. — Spoon River vs. Holmes at Meridian

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Prep Baseball

TBA — Newton County Classic (Louisville entered)

10 a.m. — Philadelphia at Noxapater

Noon — Philadelphia vs. Nanih Waiya at Noxapater

1:30 p.m. — Union vs. Neshoba Central at Newton County Classic

2 p.m. — Nanih Waiya vs. Newton at Noxapater

Prep Softball

TBS — Taylorsville Classic (Union entered)

TBA — Houston Classic (Eupora entered)

TBA — Gulfport Classic (Neshoba Central entered)

TBA — Winona Classic (East Webster entered)

TBA — Northeast Lauderdale Classic (Philadelphia entered)

11 a.m. — Noxapater at Nanih Waiya in Winston County Classi

Junior College Baseball

TBA — Rush Invitational at ECCC

Noon — Holmes at Bishop State (DH)

Junior College Softball

11 a.m. — EMCC vs. Heartland at Meridian

1 p.m. — EMCC vs. LSU-Eunice at Meridian

3 p.m. — Holmes vs. Heartland at Meridian

5 p.m. — Holmes vs. Baton Rouge at Meridian

5 p.m. — EMCC vs. Shelton State at Meridian

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

Junior College Softball

2 p.m. — Jefferson Davis at ECCC (DH)

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Prep Baseball

4:45 p.m. — Union vs. Stringer at Clarkdale

6 p.m. — Newton County Academy at Leake Academy

Prep Softball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at Ethel

6 p.m. — Southeast Lauderdale at Union

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

Prep Baseball

6 p.m. — Louisville at Winona

6 p.m. — Benton Academy at Leake Academy

6:30 p.m — Winston Academy at Eupora

7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Neshoba Central

Prep Softball

4 p.m. — Winona at FCA

5 p.m. — Louisville at New Hope (DH)

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Neshoba Central

6 p.m. — Union at Newton County

6:30 p.m. — East Webster at Ethel

6:30 p.m. — Choctaw County at Eupora

6:30 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Lake

Junior College Baseball

1 p.m. — ECCC at Northeast (DH)

1 p.m. — Holmes at Marion Military Institute (DH)

Junior College Softball

1 p.m. — EMCC at Wallace-Hanceville (DH)