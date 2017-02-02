Youth hunting opportunity being held at Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge

From press reports

The Mississippi Wildlife Federation and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks are currently taking applications for a youth squirrel hunt to be held at Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge on February 11, 2017. The hunt targets youths ages 10 to 15 with little or no hunting experience who are interested in learning about the sport.

“These hunts are a fun and safe way to introduce kids to the sport of hunting,” said Brad Young of the Mississippi Wildlife Federation. “They are designed to show kids that have never been hunting what it is all about.”

The hunt begins at noon with seminars on the role that hunting plays in conservation, small game ecology, hunting regulations and safety in the field. Participants will then practice their shooting skills at the outdoor range under the supervision of qualified instructors. The kids will then be taken to the woods to participate in an actual hunt and have the opportunity to harvest small game.

“Many of the kids that sign up for these hunts tell us that they have always wanted to experience what hunting is like but have never had anyone to take them,” says Young. “These hunts are a great way to introduce kids to the sport of hunting.”

To apply for the hunt, complete the application at www.mswildlife.org by January 31, 2017. All applicants must be 10 – 15 years of age. The hunt is limited to 20 youth participants. Applicants will be notified by email regarding space availability for the hunt. A parent or legal adult guardian is required to accompany youth participants.

For more information about the 2017 Youth Squirrel Hunts, visit www.mswildlife.org or contact Brad Young at (601) 605-1790 or email at byoung@mswf.org