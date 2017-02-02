Obituaries

Malinda Faye

Bingham Harris

Jan. 15, 2017

Services for Malinda Faye Bingham Harris, 53, of Eupora were Jan. 19, 2017, at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Elder Michel Bingham delivering the eulogy.

She was born Dec. 26, 1963, in Eupora to the late John L. and Juanita Harrison Bingham. Mrs. Harris was a member of Jordan Chapel Church of God. She died Jan. 15, 2017, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora.

Survivors include her husband, Roy Harris; a sister, Phyllis M. Bell of Eupora; six brothers, Arnold Harrison of Chicago, Eugene Bingham, John Bingham and Michael Bingham of Eupora, James Bingham of Starkville and Joseph Bingham of El Paso, Texas; and a host of uncles, aunt, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Christie Janell

Collier Magyar

Jan. 24, 2017

Services for Christie Janell Collier Magyar, 62, were Jan. 26, 2017, at Coleman Funeral Home in Ackerman with the Revs. Jerry Lawson and Rob Faulk officiating. Burial was in Salem Independent Methodist Church Cemetery near Ackerman.

She was born March 20, 1954, in Webster County. Mrs. Magyar was a retired bank teller and member of Salem Independent Methodist Church. She died Jan. 24, 2017, at her residence in Ackerman.

Survivors include two sons, Anthony Magyar of Ackerman and Chad Magyar of Benton; a daughter, Renae Magyar Easley of Ackerman; two sisters, Barbara Hutchinson of Ackerman and Laverne White of Louisville; and eight grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Taffy Jo Starnes

Jan. 23, 2017

Graveside services for Taffy Jo Starnes, 62, of Sturgis were Jan. 26, 2017, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery near Sturgis.

Mrs. Starnes, a homemaker was born Sept. 13, 1954, in Florida. She died Jan. 23, 2017, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville.

Survivors include her husband, Don of Sturgis; two sons, Roman of Sturgis and Adam of Gulfport; a sister, Candy of Indiana; one grandson and one stepgranddaughter.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Coleman Funeral Home of Ackerman was in charge of arrangements.

Nola L. Adams

January 15, 2017

Funeral services for Ms. Nola L. Adams, 80, were held at Millsprings M.B. Church in Weir Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Kelly Evans officiated.

A native of Weir, Ms. Adams was a CNA and member of Millsprings M.B. Church. Ms. Adams died Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Regency Hypes Nursing Home in Detroit, MI.

Survivors include daughters, Karrie Barkley-Pickens of Detroit, MI, Patricia Scott of Tampa, FL, Tireatha Griffin of Elizabethtown, KY; sons, Cleothy McKinley, Dennis McKinley, both of Detroit, MI; sisters, Dorothy Miller of Weir, Lureatha Adams of Buffalo, NY; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren.

Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home of Winona was in charge of arrangements.