Lady Panthers take region victory over Ethel

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The French Camp Academy girls basketball team used a big first half to take a 66-61 win over Ethel in prep basketball action last week.

FCA led 37-25 at the half, then held on to post the five-point win. No individual scorers were available for FCA for the game.

On Friday night the Lady Panthers fell to McAdams 56-26 as McAdams jumped out to a 20-8 first quarter lead and continued to pull away. Mahogany Presnell led FCA with eight points in the game.

The FCA boys lost to McAdams 86-39 and Ethel 64-26.

Kendall Coleman led French Camp with nine points in the McAdams game, while Jayon Anderson and Tercarie Stewart scored eight each for the Panthers.

Kevin Bobo hit for 11 for FCA in the loss to Ethel.

French Camp was set to visit Montgomery County on Tuesday before hosting Ethel on Friday. The Next week has FCA traveling to Durant on Feb. 7 before hosting Noxapater for Senior Night on Feb. 10.