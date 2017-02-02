Lady Chargers take two big region victories

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

First-year Choctaw County High School head girls coach Miranda Worrell hopes last week’s sweep of Region 5-3A games gives her Lady Chargers a big boost headed into another week of tough league play.

CCHS was set to host Choctaw Central on Tuesday before visiting Forest on Friday. The Lady Chargers took a 51-50 come-from-behind win over Southeast Lauderdale last Tuesday before posting a solid 57-40 win over Kemper County on Friday.

The CCHS boys dropped a pair of tough contests, falling to Southeast Lauderdale 56-54 and Kemper County 56-51.

“This win (over Kemper County) was extremely important,” Worrell said. “It gives us a shot at the third seed for the (region) tournament. The girls have now won four in a row and are feeling pretty confident.”

Keirra Fair scored 17 points to lead CCHS in the win over Kemper County, while Brysa Maxwell tossed in 15.

The Lady Chargers actually trailed Southeast Lauderdale 16-4 after one quarter in the first game of the week. “We had a very slow start but outscored them each of the next three quarters to overcome the deficit,” Worrell said.

Maxwell scored 17 for the winners, while Kyshia Mitchell hit for 17 and Fair notched 10.

Missed free throws have been haunting the Choctaw County boys as of late.

“It’s a mental thing,” said CCHS boys coach Gary Beals. “We have got to start making free throws down the stretch. The game (against Kemper) was a one-point game with 20 seconds left and we let it get away from us.”

The two losses dropped CCHS to 14-7 overall and 3-3 in region play.

Akeem Kirkwood had a double-double in the loss to Southeast Lauderdale, scoring a team-high 21 points. Martice Triplett scored 14 and A.J. Lilley 10.

Kirkwood had 15 in the loss to Kemper County, while Lilley scored 12 and Jeremy Miller 10.