Decades of bad habit can be changed with motivation

Submitted by Keetha Mosley

Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition

You don’t have to quit smoking alone – get free help

Marie McDowell, a retired administrative specialist for Southern Farm Bureau, has been smoking menthol-flavored cigarettes since she was 16 years old. She started out lighting cigarettes for a friend. But that courtesy turned out to be habit forming.

“There was just one person that I use to light cigarettes for,” said McDowell, now 57. “But I kept doing it and I liked it. I just got used to it and started smoking.”

About three years ago, McDowell decided to stop smoking for good. But she needed help. She heard about resources provided by the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition through her physical therapist. At the time, McDowell was receiving physical therapy for her leg after a recent surgery. Her doctor told her if she quit smoking she would not only feel better, but her body would respond to her medications better.

“A lot of doctors will tell you when you are on medication, especially pain meds, that you shouldn’t smoke because your medicine may not have the full effect,” McDowell said. “Once I started the program to quit smoking, I noticed my meds enhanced. I quit smoking in three weeks.”

Experts agree that getting professional help can make a huge difference for those trying to quit smoking. The Mississippi Tobacco Quitline provides free assistance to any Mississippian who has decided to make the decision to quit smoking. Individuals can get help through phone calls, online access, and even text messages.

“If you use tobacco or an electronic nicotine delivery system, make 2017 the year you stop,” said Amy Winter, Director of the Office of Tobacco Control at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

Quitting can be made easier by calling the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-784-8669 (1-800-QUIT-NOW). The program is free. Calls are accepted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Callers to the Quitline can speak with health care experts about tobacco’s impact on health, receive advice on successful cessation and, like McDowell, get free access to counseling and medications.

For more information about tobacco cessation information, visit www.tobaccofreems.org and “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MSTobaccoFree.