Workforce and GED classes offered locally

The Enterprise of Choctaw/Webster Counties

Broken Wings Ministries in Choctaw County is spearheading the need to give all individuals a skill and/or training to obtain employment. A basic welding class through Holmes Community College Workforce Development starts Tuesday, January 14, in Ackerman at the Choctaw County Career and Technology Center. The program is a 10-week course to teach basic welding to gain employment. Holmes Community College, Choctaw Career and Technology Center and Broken Wings Ministries are all working together to offer this program to the community. The course has been well received and has a waiting list of participants!!

In addition, Holmes Community College is offering a GED Prep and Adult Basic Education class to be taught at Broken Wings Ministries starting in February. Broken Wings has a group of individuals needing assistance in gaining their GED and the class is open to anyone in the community. Computer classes are also being discussed to offer in 2017.

Bro. Scott Broughton is the Director of Broken Wings Ministries located on 168 Jailhouse Road in Ackerman. The organization is supported by volunteers who devote their time help those in need in the community. The Enterprise of Mississippi supports the local offering of workforce development programs and classes to residents in Choctaw and Webster County. The cooperation among multiple organizations to begin offering workforce classes demonstrates it takes an entire community working together and pooling resources to make improvements.

Choctaw County Completing Market Analysis

The Choctaw County Economic District has selected Younger and Associates to complete a market analysis for Choctaw County. Younger and Associates began researching the county in January and will visit and meet with key stakeholders in February. Sharon Younger, Principal of Younger and Associates, will oversee the project along with colleague Kay Brockwell.

The market analysis will include a comprehensive demographic profile of the region to aide in the completion of a workforce analysis and examination of the emerging talent pool in the region. Upon statistical review of these components Younger and Associates will meet with local stakeholders to conclude a qualitative analysis of the area. Younger and Associates will also review the available product in the area. This research will lead to a comprehensive target industry analysis. Younger and Associates will find niches and growth sectors within specific industries where the county can become highly competitive.

The Enterprise of Mississippi will use this research to further develop quality product to meet the needs of the identified target industries, improve and implement programs to support the workforce and begin recruiting industries. The Enterprise of Mississippi looks forward to sharing the results with key partners and stakeholders around the state and region.

Enterprise Welcomes New Board of Trustees

The Enterprise of Mississippi is proud to announce and welcome three new Board of Trustees, David Carter, Melissa Vaughan and Chad Winter. The new Trustees are at-large board members invited to serve on the board to share their expert knowledge and skill.

David Carter is retired from the Choctaw County Board of Supervisors and the US Forest Service offering a tremendous amount of knowledge in the forestry industry and county government operations.

Melissa Vaughan is a realtor with Tenhet Properties in Mathiston. Melissa has a passion for promoting and marketing The Enterprise area always volunteering and working to improve her community.

Chad Winter works as an environmental engineer with FC&E Engineering LLC. He and his wife own the Cherrie Winters Performing Arts Academy in Eupora.

The Enterprise of Mississippi looks forward to working with these new Board

of Trustees to instill their vision into the region.