Students receive visit from local recruiter

From staff reports

Students at the Choctaw County Career and Technology Center received a visit from local Army recruiter and Mississippi National Guard Staff Sergeant Joe McKnight Jan. 13.

Sgt. McKnight wanted to address the students about career options following their graduation, including discussing how the military offers careers and options that they may not know even existed.

McKnight has been an Army/National Guard recruiter for Choctaw and Winston Counties for over nine years.

“We want to teach the kids that there is more out there that they may not know about,” McKnight said. “They may not know that there are jobs that the military can provide to get them certified and trained, to where they can be successful after they graduate from high school. My job is to spread the word and teach these kids that the military may not be for everybody, but for those who choose it we can assist them with college.”

McKnight brought two military vehicles for the students to see, which included the M998 Humvee vehicle and the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV).

“Today I wanted to come and show them what our mechanics do and also teach them about basic preventative maintenance service checks on some of our regular vehicles,” McKnight explained. “Maybe this will make them aware of when they are driving their vehicles to think about things such as tire pressure, oil levels, and other related items.”

McKnight spent the day at the Career center visiting with various students and allowing them to examine the vehicles up close.