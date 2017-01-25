Gentiva Home Health renamed to Kindred

Submitted by Libby Grantham

Gentiva Home Health and Hospice has been renamed Kindred At Home and Kindred Hospice to best reflect our participation in the nationwide Kindred Healthcare network of home health and hospice providers, nursing and rehabilitation centers and long-term acute care hospitals.

Management, ownership and staff have not changed. We have served the area since 1977 and we will continue to strive to provide the quality care our residents deserve and expect.

They are proud to be part of a network of caregivers, clinicians, information technology teams, and support personnel with a goal of providing superior outcomes for our patients. At Kindred, we continue the care for patients and residents in sites of service across the entire post-acute continuum.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc., a top-90 private employer in the United States, is a FORTUNE 500 healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $7.2 billion.

At September 30, 2016, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 103,800 employees providing healthcare services in 2,714 locations in 46 states.

including 94 transitional care hospitals, 19 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 91 nursing centers, 19 sub-acute units, 647 Kindred at Home health, hospice and non-medical home care sites of service, 104 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,740 non-affiliated sites of service.

Ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for seven years, Kindred’s mission is to promote healing, provide hope, preserve dignity and produce value for each patient, resident, family member, customer, employee and shareholder we serve. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Kindred at Home’s experienced nurses and therapists use medical interventions, including wound care and rehabilitation therapy, and work with each individual to maximize physical abilities, and improve health and well-being, all in the comfort of a patient’s own home. Our aides assist not only with bathing, but also with a variety of daily activities all under the directions of a nurse or therapist.

Our personal home care assistance caregivers help individuals maintain regular activities in their home and can help with errands, making appointments, medication reminders and more.

Kindred Hospice services are designed to meet the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients with terminal illnesses, and to provide support to family members. Hospice can be provided in a variety of settings, including the comfort of home.

For additional details, please contact Danny Mullins at 662-364-6904 or danny.mullins@gentiva.com, or visit our website at www.kindredathome.com.