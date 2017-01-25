Atmos Energy & Chamber to host Business After Hours

By Amanda McBride/Chamber of Commerce

The Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Atmos Energy to hold a Business After Hours. Join us on Tuesday, February 21 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm at the Chamber of Commerce office, to share ideas and build relationships with other local businesses and community members. This is a free event and is open to the public.

“Business After Hours will be a great way to network (talk and visit) with other business members in our community to hear their success stories and/or challenges they may be facing. It is a way to stay in touch and to help improve the quality of life in Choctaw County,” said Chamber Director Donna McKay.

Refreshments will be served at the Business After Hours event. The Chamber of Commerce office is in the J.P. Coleman building at 55 East Quinn Street, Ackerman.

Please RSVP to the Chamber of Commerce by February 9th. Call 662-285-3778 or email amcbride@choctawcountycoc.com to RSVP.