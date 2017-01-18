Weir Christmas parade featured ‘Battle of the Bands’

Submitted by Shuni Coffey

The Weir Christmas Parade was held on Front Street in Weir December 2, 2016 at 6 p.m. This year’s theme was “All I Want for Christmas.”

The parade turned out to be bigger and better than the 2015 parade. The “ All I Want for Christmas” themed parade had a variety of participants ranging from decorated 4-wheelers, mesmerizing floats, prancing horses, roaring flashy cars, and marching bands that played oldies but goodies as well as the show bands.

The Grand Marshals were the Choctaw County Steelers nine and ten year olds that won the 2015 Super Bowl, along with the cheerleaders and their coaches. Before the parade started the audience was serenaded by the Weir Elementary Chorus directed by WES music teacher Mrs. Kirk.

There was a surprise before Santa could end the parade in his blue and white antique sleigh. The show bands had a Battle of the Bands that grabbed everyone’s attention. Even with the lights flickering and the Battle of the Bands, all enjoyed the parade.

On the behalf of the members of this year’s parade committee, they would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting the parade, as well as everyone that had a hand in helping organize and making this parade a success; you all did a job well done and they couldn’t have done it without you.