Kelly announces appointment to the House Small Business Committee

From press reports

Representative Trent Kelly will be returning as a member of the House Small Business Committee. Chairman Steve Chabot announced the names of the Republican Membership on Thursday. The committee has oversight and legislative authority over the Small Business Administration (SBA) and its programs.

“Small businesses are the top job creators in the First District and in this nation. We need fewer regulations. The work done through the committee is an important part of achieving this goal,” Rep. Kelly said. “I am appreciative and excited to continue to work with Chairman Chabot and my colleagues on the committee, putting forward policies that ease the burdens on small businesses so that they can grow and create jobs.”

“We are absolutely thrilled that Trent Kelly will be returning as a member of the House Small Business Committee, said Chairman Chabot (R-Ohio). “Trent has truly distinguished himself as one of the strongest, most thoughtful and most effective advocates for small business in Congress. I know he will continue to fight for the kinds of smart, pro-growth policies that will help small businesses in his home state of Mississippi and across America to succeed. I look forward to working with him in the new Congress as we continue to cut burdensome red tape and open new doors for entrepreneurs.”

Representative Trent Kelly represents Mississippi’s First Congressional District.

He serves on the House Armed Services Committee, the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Small Business Committee.