French Camp set to host Durant Friday

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The French Camp Academy boys and girls basketball teams opened the 2017 portion of their schedule with road losses to McAdams last Friday night.

FCA was set to visit Nanih Waiya on Tuesday of this week, before hosting Durant in a region contest on Friday. The following week has French Camp visiting Ethel on Jan. 24 and hosting McAdams on Jan. 27.

The McAdams girls outscored the Lady Panthers 19-4 in the third quarter to turn a 28-14 halftime deficit into a large lead on the way to a 55-32 win.

Abigail Holman scored nine of her team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter for French Camp, while Mahogany Presley had nine and Sydney Jennings six.

The McAdams boys jumped out to a 44-19 halftime lead on FCA and posted a 75-35 win.

Kevin Bobo led the Panthers with nine points, while Jason May scored seven and Chase Tackett six.