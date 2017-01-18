Dillinger steps down as CCHS football coach

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

Adam Dillinger said it was hard to find just one or two highlights to his stay in Ackerman as head football coach at first Ackerman High School and then Choctaw County High School.

“It has been a good 11 years,” he said, after announcing that he would step down as head football coach and athletic director at CCHS. “It’s about time for a change and we are looking to do something else,” he said of his wife Jill and their two children — ages 14 and 11.

“When you look back, every year had something special about it,” Dillinger said. “There were so many good players and good relationships.”

He admitted that the 2009 season that saw the Ackerman team go 15-1 and make it to the MHSAA Class 2A State Championship game before falling to Bassfield 27-13 brought back a lot of good memories.

“That was one of my favorite times with a good group of seniors,” he said. “The thing is, the year before we had a really good run before losing to Baldwyn in the playoffs.”

Dillinger was also crucial in helping make the consolidation of Ackerman and Weir into Choctaw County High School a smooth one.

“I bought into it and worked real hard at selling it,” he said. “We started the year off 7-1, before finishing 8-4. I think that made things easier.

“Athletics matter, especially in the community,” Dillinger said. “It brings people together.”

Dillinger said he would finish out his duties as director of athletics, at CCHS, while looking for a new opportunity.

“It’s an exciting time to see what we will do next,” he said, noting that he definitely wanted to stay in coaching.

Choctaw County High School is currently advertising for a new head football coach. In an earlier article Superintendent of Eduction Glen Beard said CCHS would be looking for the best available coach to come in and lead the Chargers.