Chargers pick up two key region road wins

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

Veteran Choctaw County High School boys head coach Gary Beals certainly likes what he saw out of his 11-4 Chargers last week.

“When you go on the road and get two victories against two quality opponents, it means a lot,” said Beals, referring to Choctaw County’s 55-50 win over defending MHSAA Class 3A State Champion Kemper County High School followed up by a 53-50 win over Choctaw Central.

“It’s a grind every game in this division, and now we have Forest,” Beals said of the game that was scheduled for Tuesday night of this week. On Thursday CCHS is set to go to Philadelphia before hosting the Mid-Mississippi Challenge on Saturday.

Martice Triplett had a huge game against Kemper County, scoring 23 points and knocking down four crucial free throws in the fourth quarter. Akeem Kirkwood and A.J. Lilly scored 10 points each for the winners.

“We knew going into the game with Kemper that we had to get to the free throw line 20 times to have a chance to win the game and to do that we had to take he ball inside the paint,” Beals said. “It was nip and tuck the whole way and it could have gone either way. It came down to the last two minutes.”

CCHS led most of the first half against Choctaw Central, before falling behind in the second half, then regaining the lead in the fourth quarter.

Kirkwood scored 16 points to lead the winners, while Lilly had 11, Quandarius Yarbrough 10 and Triplett nine.

The Choctaw County girls dropped a tight 57-52 contest to Kemper County before falling to Choctaw Central — the top-ranked team in Class 3A — by the score of 68-34.

“I thought we tried to rely too heavily on the 3-pointer and not enough on scoring in the paint,” said CCHS girls head coach Miranda Worrell of the game with Kemper. “We lost the block out battle.”

Brysa Maxwell led CCHS with 20 points. Kyshia Mitchell scored 10 to lead the Lady Chargers in the loss to Choctaw Central.

“We kept it close in the first half and it was 31-21 at halftime,” Worrell said. We stopped handling the press after halftime and couldn’t score.”