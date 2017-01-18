Calendar of Events

Bible Study

Mondays, 6:30 p.m., Attala County Library, Kosciusko. Evangelist Martha Jones will lead the Bible Study.

AA Meetings

Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, East Louisville Baptist Church Choir Room, Louisville.

Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, Choctaw County Library, Ackerman.

Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 5 p.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, North MS Medical Center, Eupora.

Crochet Group

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. until noon, MSU Extension Office, Ackerman. Anyone who knits or crochets, or would like to learn how, is welcome. There is no charge, but participants are asked to bring their own yarn and needles. Details: (662) 285-6337.

Girlfriends 2016

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Enon Church, Ackerman. An inter-generational, inter-ethnic, inter-denominational and variously challenged women learning to become women of God by studying, doing art and Bible study. Details: (662) 285-3347.

Longview Opry

Saturdays, 7 p.m., Highway 12, Longview. Enjoy music, refreshments and fun. Talent is welcome. Free and open to the public.

Sisters Steppin’ Up

Every second Sunday of the month, 2 p.m., SportsPlex , Starkville. For more information look us up under events on Facebook.

NA Meetings

Second, fourth and fifth Mondays, 7 p.m., Narcotics Anonymous, Choctaw County Library, Ackerman. Details: (662) 552-0966.

Volunteer Firefighters Needed

The Choctaw County Fire Departments are in need of volunteer firefighters. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, please contact your local fire chief or Choctaw County Fire Coordinator, Blaine Adams (662) 312-3514.

Resource and Adoptive Parents Needed

MDHS needs resource and adoptive parents to provide safe homes for children and youth in care. Details: (800) 821-9157.

CodeRED Sign Up

Choctaw County E 911 is encouraging everyone to sign up for the new CodeRed Notification System. Receive emergency messages via a telephone call to your landline telephone, mobile telephone or through text and email. The service is free and open to all Choctaw County Citizens. For details and to sign up visit www. Choctawcountyms.com or call (662) 285-9205..

Walk-A-Weigh workshop offered

Walk-A-Weigh is an award-winning program emphasizing the importance health, nutrition and physical activity. It is being offered by MSU Extension –Choctaw County. The eight-week program will meet on Mondays, Jan. 23 through March 20 (excluding Feb. 6). Each session will feature an educational presentation and some sessions will include hands-on activities and/or sampling of a healthy recipe. Participants will also be encouraged to exercise, individually or as teams, between sessions. You must attend all eight sessions. If a session is missed, it must be made up. The morning sessions will be 9:00 – 10:30 am and afternoon sessions 1:30 – 3:00 pm. There is no charge, however, due to limited space, Pre-registration is required by January 13th by contacting MSU Extension-Choctaw County at 285-6337.

CCH&GS meeting

Jan. 23

Welcome to all interested parties to the Jan. 23 meeting of the Choctaw County Historical & Genealogical Society being held at 12 noon at the Meeting Room in the Choctaw County Public Library. Glenda and Harold Whittington will be our speakers and their program will be on the “Arlington Cemetery, Washington D.C.” where our late member Mildred Grissom was buried last year. For further information please call Margie Simpson Gilmer at 662-285-2356.