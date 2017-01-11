‘Songbird’ Douglas brings in New Year with song

Submitted

On December 31, 2016 “Songbird” Danita Douglas of Ackerman, pictured with “The Masters Quartet” of Tupelo helped ring in 2017 at New Hope Baptist Church in Ethel.

Several other gospel singers sang during the event., as well as a ventriloquist who provided some wholesome humor. The pastor closed out the service at the midnight hour with prayer.

A few months ago Danita was given the nickname “Songbird” by Choctaw County Sheriff Cloyd Halford. He signed a calendar she had from the Sheriff’s Dept.

Others followed with supportive comments and positive words of encouragement about her music on the back of the poster sized calendar. Some of those were Ackerman Mayor Dick Cain, Ackerman Police Chief Kevin Stark, Town Hall’s Tonya Woods and Ann Coleman, Daniel Brunty of The Choctaw Plaindealer, French Camp Mayor Glen Barlow, WFCA Radio manager Johnathon Holmes, Southern gospel music promoter Billy Hill of Eupora, as well as a number of businesses in Ackerman.

Danita greatly appreciates you. “This means so much to me from my hometown,” Danita was quoted as saying.