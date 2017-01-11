NAACP to host first ever Choctaw County Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

From press & staff reports

The National Association for the Advancement of Color People (NAACP) of Choctaw County is sponsoring its first Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Monday, January 16, 2017 beginning at 9 a.m. and ends at the Choctaw County Courthouse.

The 2016 Choctaw County Martin Luther King Celebration, entitled “Living the Dream,” was held Saturday, January 16, 2016 from 10 a.m. to noon at Weir Chapel M.B. Church.

The 2015 MLK program was held January 19, 2015 at the Choctaw County Courthouse with approximately 50 people in attendance.

This year’s parade will consists of all local churches participating in various ways. The parade will begin at one of Choctaw County’s historically black churches, Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, where it will then enter Highway 15 to Louisville Street. From there the parade will continue to the Choctaw County Courthouse, where everyone will gather for a short program coordinated by NAACP member Geneva Pratt.

The parade will feature two grand marshals who are elder citizens who were involved in the first ever NAACP movement in Choctaw County decades ago. The two were also instrumental in the naming of Martin Luther King Drive in Ackerman.

Some of the organizations participating in the parade will include local Girl Scout groups and local high school bands, as well as individual participants and others.

Everyone is invited to participate.

Please contact Dr. Nola Bryant for more information.