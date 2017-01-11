Extension office offering Walk-A-Weigh program

Submitted by Juli Hughes

MSU Extension – Choctaw County

Did you make a New Year’s Resolution go get healthy? If so, Extension can help!

Many of us set a New Year’s Resolution, often to lose weight, eat better, or just get healthier. Extension can help you keep your New Year’s Resolution!

They are offering Walk-A-Weigh, an award-winning program emphasizing the importance health, nutrition and physical activity. Walk-A-Weigh features an educational presentation and some sessions will include hands-on activities and/or sampling of a healthy recipe. Participants will also be encouraged to exercise, individually or as teams, between sessions. By learning how to set SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, timely) goals, reduce fat, sugar and salt in the diet, and easy ways to cut calories, you can keep your resolution.

This FREE eight-week program will meet on Mondays, January 23 through March 20 (excluding February 6). The morning sessions will be 9:00 – 10:30am and afternoon sessions 1:30 – 3:00pm. There is no charge, however, due to limited space, PRE-REGISTRATION is REQUIRED by January 13th by contacting MSU Extension-Choctaw County at 285-6337, by email j.hughes@msstate.edu or messaging Choctaw Extension on Facebook. Sign up now and begin 2017 off to a good start with a heathier you!