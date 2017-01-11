ECCC announces Fall Semester Honor Roll

Students named to the 2016 fall semester honor roll, which includes those selected to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honorable Mention List, have been announced at East Central Community College in Decatur.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

(Alphabetically by hometown)

Those named to the President’s List, full-time students with a 4.0 grade point average, and their respective hometowns include the following:

FRENCH CAMP: Catherine Chisolm;

LOUISVILLE: Horace Ashford, Andrew Bernard, Kaytlyn Burrage, Sarah Durrance, Reagan Holdiness, Hayden Hudspeth, Brittany Jaudon, Katie McCool, Austin McDaniel, Whitney Palmer, Marlee Parkes, Cassidy Pearson, Carley Puckett, Brantlie Sheets and Stephanie Smith;

NOXAPATER: Mikella Vance and Weiying Wang;

DEAN’S LIST

The Dean’s List includes the following full-time students who achieved a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.

LOUISVILLE: Madeline Adams, Nadia Coburn, Hallie Doster, Aaron Hathorn, Joshua Moore, Abigail Ray, Dillon Reed, Brandon Rogers, Peyton Ryals, Amaziah Sierra, Rebecca Stokes, Jerome Warren and Willis Woods;

MCCOOL: George Freeman;

NOXAPATER: David Parker, Kalie Parks, Deanna Sangster and Kayla Thompson;

PRESTON: Madison Johnson;

HONORABLE MENTION

The following full-time students were named to the Honorable Mention List and earned a 3.0 to 3.49 grade point average:

ACKERMAN: Jakob Williams;

KOSCIUSKO: Kara Rhodes;

MABEN: Kolby Crowley;

MCCOOL: Dalton Watts;

NOXAPATER: Wyatt Ball, Macie Barrett and Charles Rash;

PRESTON: Dustin Burton, Ragan Case and Alan White;