Choctaw County hoopsters open 2017 with success

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The Choctaw County High School boys and girls teams got 2017 off to a good start with victories over visiting Eupora High School on Thursday night.

The CCHS boys powered their way to a 60-32 win, while the Lady Chargers claimed a 65-43 win.

This week Choctaw County was set to host Kemper County on Tuesday before visiting Choctaw Central on Friday.

LaGenesis Johnson scored 21 points, including going 5-of-7 from the free throw line to lead the CCHS girls against Eupora, while Kyshia Mitchell scored 14 and Brysa Maxwell added 12.

“I thought we executed the game plan extremely well and got significant playing time for the bench, which helps our depth as we start district play,” said CCHS head coach Miranda Worrell.

After a slow start the Choctaw County boys got into a groove and rolled to the win, improving to 9-4 on the season.

Jeremy Miller tossed in 15 points for the Chargers, while Quandarius Yarbrough scored 12. The 6-foot-5 Miller was a force inside, also pulling down double digit rebounds and going 5-of-7 from the line.

“The first two minutes we were kind of passive, but then we kind of picked it up into high gear,” said Choctaw County boys coach Gary Beals. “That’s really what you want coming off a week-long break.”