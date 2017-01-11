Bill tackles superintendent appointments

From Press and Staff Reports

Legislation affecting Webster County regarding the appointment of school superintendents has passed the House of Representatives and was expected to receive Senate approval Tuesday.

Jack Treloar, who was elected, resigned as Webster County’s superintendent of education Dec. 31. House Education Committee Chairman John Moore, R-Brandon, says it would cost the county $60,000 to elect a superintendent to serve only part of a term.

In 2016, the Legislature enacted a law making all 55 elected superintendents appointed after Jan. 1, 2019. Moore said the original law did not take into account what would happen if an elected superintendent vacated the position in the two-year period before the law takes effect. Mississippi superintendents are elected to four-year terms; Treloar began his second term in January 2016.

Moore said allowing the school board to appoint a replacement ahead of 2019 would allow the funds needed for the special election to go toward other expenses.

The House Education Committee, on the opening day of the 2017 legislative session Jan. 3, passed a technical change to last year’s legislation. House Bill 32 as amended allows local school boards to appoint the superintendent in school districts with an elected superintendent in the event a vacancy in office occurs before Jan. 1, 2019, rather than holding new elections.

The bill passed the full House Jan. 4 and was to be on the Senate calendar Tuesday, which was after press deadline. Republican Sen. Gary Jackson of French Camp, whose district includes Webster County, said Monday that he expected the bill to pass the Senate without any problem. Upon passing both chambers, the bill must be signed into law by Gov. Phil Bryant.

Before the Legislature gaveled in Jan. 4, the Webster County Board of Supervisors voted to notify the county Board of Election Commissioners of the vacancy in the office of superintendent of education and to call a special election on the next special election day (Nov. 7) to fill the vacancy.

The Board of Supervisors had 10 days from the date of vacancy to call for a special election and enter it on the board minutes. County board attorney Buchanan Meek Jr. said this was done in case the Legislature did not pass the measure permitting school boards to replace elected superintendents.

The Board of Supervisors can also place in its minutes of the unanimous agreement with the appointment of a superintendent of education if it feels necessary to do so, according to Kim Turner, assistant secretary of state in the Elections Division.

HB32 allows the local school board to enter into contract with the appointee for no more than three scholastic years. To be eligible for superintendent, a person must hold a valid administrator’s license issued by the state Department of Education and have at least four years of classroom or administrative experience.

The Webster County School Board, on Nov. 28, appointed Michael Adkins as interim superintendent effective Jan. 1. He had been serving as assistant superintendent, director of the Career and Technology Center, and transportation director.

Editor’s Note: This article includes reporting by WPT News Editor Russell Hood, The Clarion-Ledger and The Associated Press.