4-H Shooting Sports interest meeting

Submitted by Darrell Banks

MSU Extension – Choctaw County

Are you interested in participating in 4-H shooting sports practices in air rifle, .22 rifle, archery, hunting and/or shotgun? Then this meeting is for you!

Choctaw County 4-H will be holding a Shooting Sports Interest Meeting on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 5:30pm at the Choctaw County Extension office.

This meeting is strongly encouraged for all 4-H members (ages 8-18) and any new youth (ages 8-18) who intends to participate in any of the county or state 4-H shooting sports practices or competitions this year.

If you have questions regarding the 4-H Shooting Sport program or the January 19th meeting, please contact Darrell Banks, ANR/4-H Agent, 662-285-6337 or email to darrell.l.banks@msstate.edu.