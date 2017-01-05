Theft arrest in Webster County: $81,000 of stolen property recovered

By Russell Hood

The Webster Progress-Times

Webster and Montgomery County authorities have arrested three people in connection with the theft of vehicles, trailers and other equipment in Stewart.

The arrests came after the family of Lee Crosby came to the Webster County Sheriff’s Department on Dec. 19 and reported items including a tractor, pickup trucks and heavy-duty trailers stolen from 1732 Webster-Lodi Road in the Stewart community, according to a new release from the WCSD.

After initial investigation, a suspect was development and leads were followed to Montgomery County, the sheriff’s office stated. The release added that most items missing have been recovered, with the total dollar amount recovered being just over $81,000.

Sheriff Tim Mitchell and Webster County investigators, along with Sheriff Bubba Nix and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies, arrested three people in connection with the thefts on Dec. 21.

Charged with grand larceny were Angelia “Angie” Corley, 48; Kelvin Robertson, 46; and Gary Williams, 50; all of Montgomery County. All three remained in the Webster County Jail as of Monday on $300,000 bonds, with a hold showing for Williams. They are scheduled to appear in Webster County Justice Court at 1 p.m. Friday.

Affidavits filed by Investigator Landon Griffin of the WCSD charge the three with stealing a 2008 Ford F350 4×4 Lariat, a 1990 Chevy Silverado, a John Deere 5075E tractor with loader, two Big Tex trailers, a Big Valley livestock trailer, a Frontier rotary cutter, a Husqvarna zero-turn mower, a Frontier hay bale fork, a Frontier pallet fork and a B&W Companion fifth-wheel trailer hitch from Crosby’s estate on or about Dec. 14.

Mitchell thanked Sheriff Bubba Nix and Montgomery County deputies for their assistance in recovering the stolen property.