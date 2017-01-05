Obituaries

Maggie Barnett

Dec. 29, 2016

Services for Maggie Barnett, 82, of Eupora were Dec. 31, 2016, at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Eupora with the Rev. Anthony Prestridge officiating. Burial was in Clarkson Cemetery.

She was a retired employee with Moeller Mfg. Mrs. Barnett died Dec. 29, 2016, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora Long Term Care.

Survivors include a daughter, Sherrie Blalack of Maben; two sons, Jimmy Wayne Barnett of Moro Bay Arkansas, and Bobby Barnett of Crossett Arkansas; a sister, Helen Patton of Dallas; two brothers, James Boyett of Quinlin, Texas, and Joe Boyett of Dallas; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Bobby Barnett Jr., Hunter Barnett, Jay Barnett, Tony Lynn Barnett, Randy Blalack and Michael Patton.

Joe A. Hubbard

Dec. 28, 2016

Joe Allen Hubbard, 81, of Waco, Georgia, and formerly of Eupora died Dec. 28, 2016. No services are planned at this time. In keeping with the wishes of the deceased, he was cremated.

Mr. Hubbard was born in Webster County on June 14, 1935.He was formerly editor and publisher of The Webster Progress-Times.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Lamb Hubbard of Waco; three daughters, Jodi Hubbard of Waco, Leslie McCain of Chicago and Amy Johnson Sprayberry of Tennessee; a son, Jacob Hubbard of Waco; and a number of other relatives.

Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan, Georgia, was in charge of the arrangements.

Glenn E. Norwood

Dec. 27, 2016

Services for Glenn Everette Norwood, 91, were Dec. 30, 2016, at Waller Funeral Home in Oxford. His cremated remains were interred at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston.

He was born July 15, 1925, in Mathiston and served in the South Pacific during World War II as a member of the U.S. Army’s 13th Army Air Corps. Mr. Norwood retired as superintendent of Leflore County Schools. He died of a massive stroke Dec. 27, 2016, while in hospice care in Oxford.

Survivors include his Linda Lemley Norwood; his children Glenn Norwood of Memphis, Tennessee, Linda Waggoner of Daphne, Alabama, Joe Norwood of Salt Lake City, Lisa Notestone of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Lee Notestone of Oxford; a sister, Elaine McMinn of Sturgis; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Oxford Medical Ministries, 205 Commerce Drive, Oxford, MS 38655 or French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745-9989.

Larry Taylor Shurden, Jr.

Larry Taylor Shurden, Jr., 51, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2016. Visitation was Friday, December 30, 2016, at Nowell-Massey Funeral Home in Louisville, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. until service time. Graveside services and interment was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016, at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Taylor was born September 18, 1965, to Larry Taylor Shurden, Sr., and Judy Kuhn Shurden in Louisville

Taylor is survived by his wife, Dawn Prescott Shurden of Louisville; his son, Benjamin Taylor Shurden; his mother, Judy Shurden; and brother, Jeffrey Shurden all of Mathiston, Mississippi; and his sister, Julie Shurden, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Serving as pallbearers are Richard Beard, Jimmy Commer, Greg Henderson, Randy Jackson, Murray Lowery, and Dennis Russell. Memorials contributions in honor of Taylor may be sent to a college fund which has been established for his son, Ben, at Regions Bank, Attn: Debbie Moore, 209 Main Street, Louisville, MS 39339.

Services are under the direction of Nowell-Massey Funeral Home, 724 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by signing the guest register at www.nowellmasseyfuneralhome.com.