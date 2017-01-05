FCA tems should be well rested for Jan. 13 action

From staff reports

The French Camp Academy basketball teams will have almost a month off from competitive action before they return to the hardwood on Jan. 13 at McAdams.

It will be the second region contest for FCA. The Panthers and Lady Panthers opened league play on Dec. 16, dropping a pair of games to Montgomery County. The Lady Panthers lost a tough one 37-33, while the boys fell 66-36.

After the match-up at McAdams, FCA is set to visit Nanih Waiya on Jan. 17 before hosting Durant on Jan. 20. The next week has French Camp visiting Ethel on Jan. 24 and hosting McAdams on Jan. 27.