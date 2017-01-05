Editorial roundup

Good highways are at risk

Given the no-new-taxes determination of the Republican supermajority in the Mississippi Legislature, it is not surprising to read, in a story by The Associated Press, that House and Senate leaders don’t expect a serious effort in 2017 to find extra money for the state’s increasing highway maintenance needs.

It may not be surprising, but it is certainly disappointing. After all, taxpayers put up a lot of money, literally billions of dollars, starting in the 1980s, for a complete overhaul of the Mississippi highway system. And it worked! For a rural, low-population state, we have an excellent network of roads.

The four-laning of many highways across the state over the past three decades was a great help to individual and commercial transportation. The work surely saved many people from being killed in auto accidents in places that used to be more dangerous two-lane roads.

Bottom line, the highway upgrade was an excellent investment of taxpayer money. That’s why it’s so discouraging that so many of today’s influential legislators are unwilling to spend what’s needed to keep up the existing roads. If the Mississippi Department of Transportation is to be believed, the longer this work gets delayed, the more it will cost the state.

It’s pretty clear that a sizable number of lawmakers think MDOT officials are blowing smoke in order to get their way with the Legislature. Indeed, MDOT in the past has been a pretty effective advocate for its own needs, as evidenced by the fancy new headquarters it got to build in Jackson several years ago.

Perhaps lawmakers have a lingering case of sticker shock. The cost per mile of road maintenance has increased greatly. Everybody blamed it on rising oil prices, since that’s a key ingredient of asphalt, but the cost of oil has not been an issue for the past two years. Road costs have not come down nearly as much as oil has.

A third factor in legislative resistance to a higher fuel tax might be the fear that if lawmakers cave for highways, other groups — educators, Medicaid, mental health advocates — will demand the same consideration. A Legislature’s job is to decide, to allocate. It’s impossible to make everyone happy when money is involved, but this should not be an excuse for inaction.

At the end of the day, national anti-tax groups like the Koch brothers’ Americans for Prosperity and Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform carry more sway with the Legislature than does the chairman and CEO of Laurel-based Sanderson Farms and the Mississippi Economic Council.

For a second year, Joe Sanderson is leading the MEC’s push for higher fuel and vehicle taxes to raise an extra $375 million annually for highways. The chairman of the House Transportation Committee led tours this summer to show his peers the needs. The Mississippi Association of Supervisors is on board.

Among the leaders who do not seem convinced of the merits of more highway spending are the most influential men in politics: Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn. Until that changes, highway funding is unlikely to improve. The state is putting 30 years of good roads at risk.

Jack Ryan,

McComb Enterprise-Journal

No, everyone isn’t a winner

Many in some generation ascribe to the theory that kids need to feel good about themselves even when they are out performed by their peers.

They do need self-esteem when they do the best they can, but everyone being a winner just isn’t the way life is. Some athletes are more gifted than others. Some students are more intelligent than their peers. Some simply try harder.

The goal should be to do the best one can with what he or she is given, and for that there should be recognition.

But not keeping score and giving everyone the same reward, regardless of talent or effort, doesn’t equip young people for the inevitable defeats everyone experiences sometimes in life.

Following his team’s loss to Maryland last month, Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz turned his postgame press conference into what some called a rant on the subject. In his view, too many millennials are “soft,” thanks to America’s increasingly-prevalent “everyone’s a winner” attitude toward competition among kids.

“Right now,” he said, “the generation of kids that are coming through, everybody gets a damn trophy, okay? You finish last, you come home with a trophy. You kidding me? What’s that teaching kids? It’s okay to lose! And unfortunately, it’s our society. It’s what we’re building for. And it’s not just in basketball, it’s in life. Everybody thinks they should get a job. Everybody thinks they should get a good job. No, that’s not the way it works. But unfortunately, that’s what we are preparing for. Because you finish fifth, you walk home with this nice trophy, parents are all excited? No. I mean, not to be too blunt, but you’re a loser. Like, we’re losers, we got beat. So you lost. There is no trophy for us.”

Not to be overlooked is that the team that defeated Louisville consisted of players approximately the same age as those that lost. So everyone that age wasn’t a loser in that particular game.

Also, responding to a loss often tells more about an individual’s or a team’s character than a win.

Charles Dunigan

McComb Enterprise-Journal