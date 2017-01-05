Choctaw County 2016: Year in Review

As Choctaw County moves into 2017, it looks to continue its progression to improve the quality of life for its residents.

Many changes took place over 2016 in the county, including a new look Board of Supervisors, a new face in the Circuit Court judge position, as well as a number of fairly new events to go with some of the county’s annual traditions.

With 2017 upon us, The Choctaw Plaindealer reviews some of the biggest news stories in Choctaw County over the past year. These are condensed versions of the articles.

4-County to close Ackerman office

February 3, 2016

From press reports

In a continual effort to reduce costs while striving to bring added value to its members, 4-County Electric Power Association is making plans to close its office at 401 W. Main St. in Ackerman.

The company also plans to close an office in Macon as well.

Closing the offices, scheduled in Ackerman for April 1 and in Macon for July 1, will not impact the level of service 4-County members receive, nor will any employees lose their jobs. Instead, the strategic move enables the cooperative to operate more efficiently and better serve its members, according to 4-County CEO/General Manager Joe Cade.

“4-County remains focused on and committed to serving its members. Even though these locations are closing, you may rest assured that we are prepared to deliver an even higher level of service to you while also giving you more options on where and how you can pay your bills,” Cade said.

4-County has already consolidated offices in West Point and Columbus. Cade says that showed how well consolidation can work. “About half our members were affected when we consolidated those offices, and it was a fairly seamless transition.

“We learned from what happened and we will use that knowledge to make this round of consolidation even easier for our members,” said Cade.

The Association is also mailing more information to members affected by the closing, detailing the changes.

Head Start to reopen at Weir Elementary

February 17, 2016

By Chuck Bailey

The Choctaw Plaindealer

The Choctaw County Board of Education voted unanimously in favor of opening a Head Start at Weir Elementary School at it’s regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, February 8.

The Board heard from representatives with Community Development Institute (CDI) Head Start out of Denver, Colorado at its last regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, January 11.

After their presentation, Board members and Choctaw County School District (CCSD) personnel asked several questions. After questions and answers, Beat 5 School Board member Mike Thomas made a motion to begin legal negotiations with CDI legal representatives and Choctaw County School Board Attorney, Kevin Null.

Beat 3 School Board Member Linda McDaniel seconded the motion and it passed unanimously.

The Head Start Program, started in 1965, is a program of the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and their families.

Central Mississippi Inc. (CMI) Head Start canceled classes at its Choctaw County facilities, as well as its Montgomery, Attala, Carroll and Holmes Head Starts in November of last year.

The Federal Office of Head Start (OHS) closed the facilities after a review of CMI in response to numerous complaints received by the OHS, which found serious fiscal, governance and human resource issues.

Parents received a letter from CDI, November 17, 2015, that stated it would serve as interim manager of the Head Start program.

Since then it has reopened Head Start centers in Eupora and Lexington.

From its website www.cdiheadstart.org we obtained further information about CDI’s business plan.

Choctaw Nursing and Rehabilitation Center wins national award

February 17, 2016

Submitted

Choctaw Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Wins National Award for Safe and Sound Initiative which provides a strong model of effective advocacy for older adults by challenging and changing ageism.

The program was developed and implemented by Brooke Eaves MS, CCC-SLP, Megan Hancock MS, CCC-SLP, and DPT, MBA, CWS, WCC, and Healthcare Consultant with Sunflower CAH Management Group.

Eaves, the Manager of Rehabilitation Services, states “We are delighted with the success of this program thus far. Safe and Sound has breathed new life and motivation into our nursing home staff and has equipped our staff with a functional maintenance plan specific to each resident’s cognitive level. It has cut out the “guess work” as how to stimulate, redirect, manage behaviors, and/or successfully communicate with our residents. This program effectively assists in directing us to our goal: not only the best care, but the best quality of life care for our long term care residents.”

The program, which took approximately six months to develop and implement, has been incredibly successful at Choctaw Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 60- bed nursing home in Ackerman, Mississippi.

“This program is very special and is sure to be emulated to become the standard of care in other nursing homes,” Oguz stated.

The national award will be presented during the AGPT’s annual membership meeting and awards ceremony. Oguz is a member of the AGPT and the APTA and will be in attendance alongside Eaves and Hancock to accept the prestigious award on February 18, 2016, in Anaheim, California.

Baber wins special election

February 17, 2016

From Staff Reports

Felecia Miller-Baber won the special election held Tuesday, February 9 for Alderperson for the town of Ackerman Ward 1.

The seat became vacant when John Shumaker became Supervisor of Choctaw County District 4.

Voter turnout was light. Of 222 registered voters in Ward 1, only 62 cast a ballot. Nine were absentee ballots with one of those voided.

Baber, after running for the post in previous elections, finally secured the Alderperson position defeating Alan Wesley Whittington, 44-17.

Election managers reported no problems with the election.

Baber will be sworn in at the regular monthly Ackerman Alderman meeting at City Hall, Tuesday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

County buys 4-County building

March 23, 2016

By Chuck Bailey

The Choctaw Plaindealer

Supervisors approved a motion by District 3 Supervisor, Chris McIntire, to purchase the 4-County buildings and land at 401 West Main Street in Ackerman for $225,000 dollars payable out of fund 14(in lieu fund) at their Board meeting this past Monday, March 21.

District 2 Supervisor, Greg Fondren, questioned during discussion if that was the fund (14) the county was going to start making extra hospital bond payments out of.

District 4 Supervisor, John Shumaker, a former 4-County employee, seconded the motion.

“Last Monday I spent all day trying to round up county wide equipment so I could fix a road,” said Shumaker. “While I think about it that place is almost in the center of the county. We’ve got a good laydown yard for that equipment right there and we won’t waste a whole day trying to find equipment.”

Board President and District 1 Supervisor, Joey Stephenson said he had several people who thought it was a good deal for the county. He voted for the motion as well.

“I haven’t had one person, and I’ve had about dozen contact me, wanting to know what the need for the building is. When I explained it to them, they did not want to buy the building,” said District 5 Supervisor Eric Chambers.

Chambers motion to table the purchase of the building until the next board meeting, April 4, failed by a vote of 2-3. With only District 2 Supervisor, Greg Fondren voting for the motion to table the purchase.

Chambers stating he needed more time to look over the new appraisal done by Michael Brooks of Starkville that came in at $275,000 dollars. The Board of Supervisors had just been presented the new appraisal prior to the discussion about purchasing the building.

Another appraisal that 4-County had done several months ago was for $225,000 dollars by Brad Belue also of Starkville.

4-County set the purchase price of $225,000 dollars back in late January when it announced it was closing its office in Ackerman. It then took the building off the market until the Choctaw County Board of Supervisors could make a decision whether to purchase the building.

Chancery Clerk Steve Montgomery reminded the board that they only had until the end of the month to make the purchase as 4-County had another inquiry about the property.

Initial plans for the building are to house E911 and the Emergency Management Agency (EMA). Freeing up much needed space in the courthouse for meetings and storage.

Plans for other county agencies such as a solid waste payment location could be put where the drive thru is for paying garbage collection bills.

The county was already budgeting $75,000 dollars a year for the past two years to build an EMA building.

The other building will be used for storage and a staging area for disaster relief.

One bay is heated and could be used for emergency water storage.

The mobile command unit could also be parked there in a covered area out of the weather.

Chamber of Commerce welcomes three new Board members

March 30, 2016

By Amanda McBride/Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce

The Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce and its members welcomed a new Board of Directors earlier this month. Three new Directors have joined the Board along with four existing Directors.

The Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Meeting on March 10 and three new Directors were elected. They are Lee James, Melinda Newlin and Thomas Woods. Also, at this meeting Juliette Ashford was elected to the Chamber Board of Directors by the membership. Ashford was appointed to the Board in April 2015 to finish Dannie Reed’s term as Director.

James, Newlin and Woods join existing Chamber Directors Juliette Ashford, Elizabeth Jenkins, Christina Miller and Kasey Burney Young. After the annual meeting the Board of Directors elected officers with Young as President, Woods as Vice President and Ashford as Secretary/Treasurer.

The Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce would like for you to learn more about the new Directors.

Lee J. James is married to Sharon James and they have lived in Weir for 39 years. Sharon is the Culinary Arts Instructor at the Choctaw County Career and Technology Center. Lee is serving in his third term as Mayor for the Town of Weir. He served as aldermen for the Town of Weir for 13 years prior to being elected Mayor.

He is currently working for the State Department of Education as State Supervisor for Secondary Agriculture Programs in Mississippi. He was previously a teacher at Weir Attendance Center for 24 years and taught at the Choctaw County Career and Technology Center from 2000 to 2008.

Lee has received National Board for Professional Teaching Standards in 2006, was selected Mississippi Teacher of the Year in 2006 and served as National President for the National Association of Agriculture Educators for 2006-2007.

His educational background includes attending Northeast Mississippi Junior College and Mississippi State University where he received a B. S. Degree in Agriculture and Extension Education.

Melinda Newlin looks forward to “working with all the Chamber Board members and getting out there and meeting new people.”

Melinda is married to Paul T. Newlin, Jr. and they live in Weir. They will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary at the end of March. Melinda and Paul have three children and one grandson – Brandon, 26, and wife Ashley and their son, Kave, 14 months old; Christopher, 24, and his wife Kayla; and Tori, 22.

Melinda is the Administrative Clerk at the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department and has been for seven years. She is an individual member of the Chamber of Commerce and has been on the First Responders Dinner Committee for five years.

She enjoys spending time with family and friends, sunsets, meeting new people and loves working on jigsaw puzzles.

Thomas Woods looks forward to helping make the county a more appealing place for young people.

“I hope to help make Choctaw County a more appealing place for young people to live and raise their families. Choctaw County is a wonderful community, but it is also, an aging community. We need to foster a better relationship with the younger individuals in the community in order to make the community stronger.”

Thomas is married to Elizabeth Woods and they a 3-year-old daughter, Elle. They attend Starkville Baptist Church. Thomas is the pharmacy manager at Ackerman Discount Drugs.

He enjoys football and exercise.

TVA dedicates Ackerman gas plant

May 25, 2016

From Press & Staff Reports

The Tennessee Valley Authority invited area residents to the dedication of the Ackerman Natural Gas Plant Wednesday, May 11, at 1:00 p.m.

Speaking at the event was Mike Cashon, TVA Senior Manager for Gas Operations in the Southern Region; Bob Dalrymple, TVA Senior Vice President for Power Operations; David Sorrick, Vice President, Eastern Coal & Gas and Joey Stephenson, Choctaw County Board of Supervisors President.

The plant, located at 2510 Pensacola Drive in Ackerman, is the newest addition to TVA’s generation fleet. It is capable of producing 705 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 700,000 homes.

TVA staff was on hand to give tours of the facility and answer questions about its operation after the dedication. The Ackerman facility is the fifth generating plant TVA operates in Mississippi, and it plays a crucial role in the utility’s long-term strategy to diversify it generation portfolio.

As of 2015, natural gas accounted for 19 percent of TVA’s generation, compared with 10 percent in 2007. Looking ahead to 2020, TVA expects that natural gas will account for 23 percent of its total generation.

The high-efficiency plant uses two gas turbines and one steam turbine to produce energy. 4-County Electric Power Association is the largest buyer of power from the Ackerman Plant. Combined-cycle natural gas plants like Ackerman offer TVA the flexibility to quickly add generation to the power system when needed. The plant can reach full power in as little as 20 minutes. TVA purchased the Ackerman facility April 21, 2015 from Quantum Choctaw Power and has made technological, mechanical and facility upgrades, including new offices for employees. The plant was built in 2007.

TVA operates 106 natural gas-and fuel oil-fired generators at 14 sites. In addition to the Ackerman Plant, TVA operates four other combined-cycle plants in Mississippi. Those plants are located in Caledonia, Kemper County, Magnolia and Southaven.

Choctaw County has two of the top three schools in the State

June 22, 2016

By Chuck Bailey

The Choctaw Plaindealer

Elated to almost tears is how Choctaw County Superintendent of Education, Glen Beard, Jr. described how he felt when he received the news from the State Department of Education last Thursday that his district had two of the top three schools in the state in Kindergarten Readiness Assessment Results for Spring 2016.

“I immediately called the principals and then the teachers who were responsible,” said Beard. “We are regularly in the top 10 in our testing categories, but to have two of the top three from right here in Choctaw County is really something special and something to be proud of.”

Weir Elementary School was second and French Camp came in third in the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment for Spring 2016.

News of the success Choctaw County is having is spreading fast. The district is receiving several calls a week from parents about how to enroll their children in the Choctaw County School District.

Top Ten Schools Scale Score Average Spring Semester

1) PERKINSTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Stone County Schools 814

2) WEIR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Choctaw County Schools 788

3) FRENCH CAMP ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Choctaw County Schools 786

4) DAVIS MAGNET SCHOOL Jackson Public Schools 776

5) ITAWAMBA ATTENDANCE CENTER Itawamba County Schools 774

6) SMITHVILLE HIGH SCHOOL Monroe County Schools 772

7) POPE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL South Panola School District 770

8) KOSCIUSKO LOWER ELEMENTARY Kosciusko School District 769

9) WEST WORTHAM ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL Harrison County Schools 768

10) PINEVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Harrison County Schools 768

For the second year in a row, the results of Mississippi’s statewide assessment of learning in kindergarten show that the majority of the state’s youngest students have made significant gains during the academic year, with the average statewide score exceeding the previous school year.

Close to 38,000 kindergarteners from 142 districts took the STAR Early Literacy exam in the fall and spring of the 2015-16 school year. The state average score for the fall test was 502. The average score climbed to 703 on the spring test. The score gain is greater than last year, which grew from 501 in the fall to 680 in the spring.

“These scores demonstrate that our state’s kindergarten teachers did an even better job than last year helping students build the foundational literacy skills they need to be successful throughout their education,” said Dr. Kim Benton, chief academic officer for the Mississippi Department of Education. “Our schools’ and teachers’

focus on literacy is making a significant impact on student learning.”

Every district in the state showed progress among their kindergarten classes, though student achievement varied. District average scores ranged from 611 to 769.

Statewide, 63% of students scored above the end-of-the-year target score of 681, which categorizes them as transitional readers. Students scoring at this level are beginning to read unfamiliar words and easy reader material, but are not yet independent readers. In the 2014-15 school year, 54% of students scored above 681.

All students scored above the 530-kindergarten readiness benchmark on the spring post-test, compared to 36% achieving this score on the fall pre-test.

Research from a four-year study show that 84% of students at the beginning of kindergarten with a score of 530 or above on the STAR Early Literacy exam are on track to become proficient readers by the end of third grade.

This test evaluates skills such as the ability to recognize letters and match letters to their sounds and a student’s recognition that print flows from left to right. The exam produces reports for parents and teachers that detail each child’s early reading skills. Teacher reports also include diagnostic information and instructional plans for every student.

Kindergarten Readiness Assessment results are not intended to be used to make decisions about student promotion, Benton said.

“This assessment provides parents and teachers with a common understanding of what children know and are able to do when they complete kindergarten,” Benton said. “Regardless of their score on this test, all children need support throughout the summer to develop their reading skills. Child development research shows that all children learn at a different pace.”

In addition to the STAR Early Literacy exam, the MDE has provided every school district in the state with a common set of literacy screeners to evaluate children’s progress throughout the year.

“I am proud of our state’s kindergarten teachers and school leaders for their hard work and dedication to equipping their students with the literacy skills they will need for success in school,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, state superintendent of education. “Reading instruction must remain a major focus of kindergarten through the third grade so that all children build strong reading skills before they complete elementary school.”

Mitchell wins

circuit judge race

November 22, 2016

From staff reports

George Mitchell will continue his service as a circuit judge after winning election to the office he was appointed to earlier this year.

He has served as Circuit Court judge for the 5th Circuit Judicial District, Place 2, since Jan. 1. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed him to fill the office upon the retirement of Judge Clarence Morgan III.

In a special judicial election as part of the Nov. 8 general election, Mitchell received 52 percent of the vote districtwide against opponent Doug Crosby of Kosciusko. Joey Loper is the district’s other circuit judge.

All five Election Commissioner positions in Choctaw County had incumbents who ran unopposed (Election Comm. 1 – Glynda Chaney Fulce, Election Comm. 2 – Sharon Brooks, Election Comm. 3 – Dorothy Anderson, Election Comm. 4 – Willie Mae Guillory, Election Comm. 5 – Wayne McLeod).

A special election was also held for Choctaw County School Board District 2 member with incumbent Clint Huffman running unopposed.

Choctaw County helped incumbent Republican Rep. Trent Kelly retain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, 1st Congressional District. He received 69 percent districtwide versus three opponents and. Kelly was first elected in mid-2015.

In the presidential race, Republican Donald Trump overwhelmingly won Choctaw County over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Trump won the U.S presidency with 290 electoral votes, securing more than the 270 he need to succeed.

Supreme Court

Attorney John Brady of Columbus and 17th Circuit Court Judge Robert “Bobby” Chamberlin of Hernando advanced to a Nov. 29 runoff in the race for the Mississippi Supreme Court’s 3rd District, Position 1. Two other candidates were eliminated.

The seat was left open with the retirement of incumbent Ann Lamar. State Supreme Court justices serve eight-year terms and run without party affiliation.

Justice Jimmy Maxell of Oxford was unopposed for the Supreme Court’s 3rd District, Position 2. Judge Jim Greenlee of Oxford was unopposed for the Mississippi Court of Appeals in the 1st District, Position 1.

5th Judicial Drug Court hosts first ever graduation

November 16, 2016

By Daniel Brunt

The Honorable Joseph H. Loper, Jr. and The Honorable George M. Mitchell, Jr.

The Fifth Circuit Court District Judicial Drug Court held its first ever Drug Court Graduation at the Choctaw County Courthouse Nov. 1.

The Honorable Joseph H. Loper, Jr. and The Honorable George M. Mitchell, Jr. were present to issue certificates of graduation to the seven graduates who completed all requirements to complete the five phases of the program in 42 months.

The 5th Judicial Drug Court was started January 1, 2013. It is an adult-only felony charge program for non-violent offenders who have drug addictions. This program is 36 months to 60 months long and is based on how long it take the participant to move through each of the five phases.

The creation of the drug court for the Fifth Circuit Court District

completes statewide coverage of drug courts in Mississippi, making all 22

Circuit Court districts now operating drug courts.

Circuit judges Loper and Mitchell use the drug treatment and intensive supervision

program for qualifying people facing charges in Attala, Carroll,

Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties.

There are three ways to be placed into the program, which are: (1) Non-adjudicated probation, (2) repeat offender who’s not charged with the same crime in the last 10 years, and (3) revocation from probation.

Once they are placed in the program they go through inpatient treatment for 30 to 120 days. When that is completed they will attend at least 2 NA/AA meetings a week.

The seven graduates of the first ever 5th Judicial Drug Court Graduation were Ashley Bray, Dalton Parnell, Dylan Stewart, Megan Welsh, James Rovenstine, Marquis Davis, and Riley Vaughn.

Probation Officer and Program Coordinator Michael Ming welcomed all in attendance during the opening of the graduation ceremony. Ming then asked for Mr. William Weddle of Eupora to lead the crowd in prayer.

Following the prayer was the reciting of The Pledge of Allegiance by the audience, Ming introduced Judges Loper and Mitchell. Loper then spoke to the audience.

Loper began by speaking of his doubts for the Drug Court program during its initial inception. “I didn’t think it would work,” he said. “I didn’t think it would have time to work. I thought that anyone that had a drug problem they should get over it and stop using it.”

After Drug Courts became a normal aspect of the Mississippi court system, Loper began to have a change of heart after hearing stories of other drug courts in the surrounding area.

Loper had suggested David Bain to run the program, which he ran for the first few years of the program’s inception.

“My change of attitude regarding drugs courts is almost as drastic as Paul conversion of the road to Damascus,” Loper said. “Now I am one of its strongest believers and strongest advocates for the program.”

Loper then addressed the graduates. “Your hard work and dedicated effort to rehabilitate yourselves and complete the program has convinced me the program works,” Loper said.

Following Loper speaking was Judge Mitchell. Mitchell spoke about the program’s progression, and how that progression should continue in the future. He also spoke about the strength and courage of the graduates to complete the program in full.

“From the time these people have been in the program, they have been through hell because they have had to do a total life change,” Mitchell said. “Ladies and gentlemen, my hats off. I am happy to be a part of this program now. We know it works.”

Following Mitchell was the event’s guest speaker for the program, former Judge Clarence Morgan III.

Morgan informed the audience that during the initial inception of the drug court that he was just as skeptical of it as Judge Loper was. He went on to explain how the drug court came about in the 5th Circuit, which is now one of the most successful drug courts in the area.

Two of the seven graduates were given an opportunity to address the audience as well as address the men and women who worked with them side-by-side to assist in them reaching their goal of rehabilitation. The two speakers of the graduates were James Rovenstine and Megan Welsh.

The ceremony concluded with the issuing of certificates of graduation to the graduates, followed with refreshments for all.

CRMC and CNRC welcomes new nursing home administrator

December 21, 2016

Submitted by Brooke Eaves

Director of Rehab CRMC/CNRC

On Monday, December 5, 2016, the Choctaw Regional Medical Center and Choctaw Nursing and Rehabilitation Center welcomed Leigh Ann Cobb as the new Nursing Home Administrator.

Leigh Ann joins the CNRC team bringing 16 years of Long Term Care experience with her. She is a graduate of Victory Christian Academy (1998) and East Mississippi Community College (2000) where she earned her degree in Practical Nursing. Leigh Ann’s resume includes work in northeast Mississippi and the Mississippi Delta.

“Elder care is my passion!” Leigh Ann stated. “I believe life doesn’t end or have to be dull just because you may need the additional support a Long Term Care facility provides. I want our residents to lead fulling, active daily lives throughout their golden years.”

She continued. “I truly believe the people we work with and the individuals we care for become a part of our extended family; I am so excited to be a part of the family here at CRMC and CNRC.”

Leigh Ann, a Columbus native, is married to Ward Cobb and has one son, Trey Cobb, a student at Mississippi State University.

A truly “Southern welcome” and reception complete with delicious doughnuts, pastries, casseroles, sausage, biscuits, fruit, and all enjoyed plenty of fellowship and fun.

Holiday Open House spreads holiday cheer

December 21, 2016

From press & staff reports

The MSU Extension-Choctaw County, Choctaw County Library and Choctaw County Chamber of Commerce welcomed all to its Holiday Open House & Santa event held at the Choctaw County Library Dec. 8.

A large crowd filled the library before the event even kicked off. At 2:30 p.m. the sounds of the holidays began as the Choctaw County High School Madrigals filled the library with classic holiday songs and cheer. While the music played, children and some adults even lined up to take a picture with Santa Claus.

Everyone in attendance was in awe of this year’s Festival of Trees with local organizations and businesses participating with a decorated tree of their choice. Sixteen groups/businesses decorated a tree for the Festival of Trees. The Chamber of Commerce provided a $25 cash award to the three award winners who were chosen.

This year’s three People’s Choice Award winners were: School Tree – AES Pre-K; Handcrafted Tree – Dixie Pan Club; and Choctaw Regional Medical Center.

Others partook in the treats and delights the Open House had to offer, including MSU ice cream, goodie bags for adults, and make & take crafts for kids.

Local authors Sister Alies Therese, Laurie Parker and Michael Kardos were present to sell and sign their books, with all three authors spending time socializing with visitors and enjoying the festive holiday spirit.

This year’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest and Ugly Christmas Hat contest were some of the most exciting items of the day as judges Lee Ann Williamson, Mary Grace Chambers, and Lori Smith had the tough task of choosing the winners from a large variety of entries.

This year’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest winners were Judge Joey Loper (adult) and Isabella Juarez (youth). The Ugly Christmas Hat contest winners were Jan Ballard (adult) and Isabella Juarez (youth).

New to this year’s Open House was the Folk Fibbery Contest (tall tales), which took place directly after the ugly sweater/hat contests. Serving as judges for the contest were Sr. Alies Therese, Laurie Parker and Michael Kardos.

The Folk Fibbery Contest had two contestants in its inaugural year, Jan Ballard and Ron Bennett. After both spun a tall tale of fiction, the judges could not decide a clear winner, awarding Ballard and Bennett a tie for first place.

The annual WTVA Food 4 Families Pack-the-Trailer accepted non-perishable food items during Open House hours. Items from the trailer will be donated to the Choctaw Baptist Association Food Pantry housed at Broken Wings.