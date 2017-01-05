Chaney stresses heating fire safety

From press reports

With colder temperatures due to arrive with the New Year, Mississippi State Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney stresses fire safety caution in staying warm during the New Year.

“Fire safety education and preventing fire deaths continue to be priority goals of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Be sure to use common sense whether it be for heating fire safety or handling any type of fireworks,” Chaney said.

“Every home should have a working smoke alarm. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of people dying in home fires in half,” he added.

Following these few simple tips from the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office and the National Fire Protection Association can ensure a truly happy and fire-safe New Year.

HEATING SAFETY:

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters. Keep things that can burn, such as paper, bedding or furniture, at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.

Supervise children when a fireplace, fire pit, or other space heater is being used. Use a sturdy, metal screen to prevent contact burns, which are even more common than flame burns.

Use heating equipment that has the label of a recognized testing laboratory.

Never use your oven for heating.

Make sure all fuel-burning vented equipment is vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. CO is created when fuels burn incompletely.

Install and maintain carbon monoxide alarms to avoid risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Portable electric space heaters

Turn heaters off when you go to bed or leave the room.

Use and purchase portable space heaters with an automatic shut off so if they’re tipped over they will shut off.

Place space heater on solid, flat surface.

Plug power cords directly into outlets and never into an extension cord.

Inspect for cracked or damaged, broken plugs or loose connections. Replace before using

Should a fire break out in the home, have an emergency evacuation plan for the family to follow and have a designated meeting place for all family members. Once everyone is outside the burning home, call 911 and do not re-enter the house under any circumstances.