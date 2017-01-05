CCHS returns to hoops action this week

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

The Choctaw County High School boys and girls basketball teams are set to return to action this week when they host Eupora on Thursday and Ethel on Friday. The following week has the Chargers and Lady Chargers opening region play by visiting Kemper County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and Choctaw Central on Friday, Jan. 13.

CCHS’ first home region contest will be on Jan. 17 when Forest pays a visit.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers of French Camp Academy don’t return to hoops action until they pay a visit to McAdams on Friday. Jan. 13 in a region contest.

The following week has FCA visiting Nanih Waiya on Jan. 17 and hosting Durant on Friday, Jan. 20.