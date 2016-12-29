Unemployment rate lowest in more than 12 years

From press and staff reports

Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell again in November to 5.7%. This is the lowest level of unemployment since February 2004 when the rate was also 5.7%. The November 2016 rate is two-tenths of a percentage point lower than a month earlier in October 2016, when the rate was 5.9%, and nine-tenths of a percentage point lower than a year ago in November 2015, when the rate was 6.6%.

Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2016 was 5.2 percent, decreasing five-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate and one percentage point from the November 2015 rate of 6.2 percent. The number of unemployed decreased 6,400 over the month, while the employed total decreased 500 from the prior month.

In November 2016, there were 900 fewer jobs in Mississippi than in October 2016, and 2,400 fewer than November 2015, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers.

The number of unemployed Mississippians also dropped in November by 1,600 to 73,400. This is the lowest number of Mississippians without jobs since January 2004 when 73,100 were unemployed. The November 2016 figure is 11,900 lower than a year ago in November 2015.

Choctaw County’s unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) was listed at 4.6 percent, which is a 0.3 decrease from the October 2016 rate.

The unadjusted rate of unemployed people in Choctaw County for November 2016 was 180, with 3,720 being employed. In October 2016, Choctaw County had 190 people unemployed, with 3,770 being employed.

The Labor Force, which is made up of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased in November by 5,400 to 1,283,900. Over the year since November 2015, the Labor Force decreased by 1,800.

The number of people working in Mississippi rose in November by 7,000 to 1,210,500. For the year since November 2015, employment in our state posted an increase of 10,100.

A separate survey of employers indicted that the number of non-farm jobs in November decreased by 900 to 1,139,700. Over the year since November 2015, non-farm jobs decreased by 2,400.

For the month of November 2016, twenty-seven counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 5.2 percent. DeSoto and Rankin Counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of November at 3.7 percent followed by Lamar and Madison Counties at 3.9 percent. Issaquena County had the highest unemployment rate for November at 11.8 percent followed by Jefferson County at 10.9 percent.