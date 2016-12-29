School board approve financials before Christmas break

From staff reports

The Choctaw County Board of Education held its last meeting before the Christmas break Dec. 12 at the Central Office.

During the discussion portion of the meeting, the board approved the financial reports.

In the informational portion of the meeting, the board received the State Auditor report as well as the Bureau Compliance and Reporting.

In the consent agenda, the board:

6.1 Approved Workshop/Conference Requests

Shelby Steede to New Teacher Workshop in Starkville on Dec. 8-9

Shelby Steede to New Teacher Workshop at the FFA Center on Jan. 13-14

Sped Teachers to Child Find, MET, and Eligibility Training in Meridian on Jan. 13

Kim Maxwell to IEP’s for SLP’s in Oxford on Jan. 12

Samantha Kelly to the 2017 Leader in Me Symposium in Vicksburg on Jan. 19-20

Kenny Clark to MASBO Annual Conference in Jackson on Feb. 6-9

6.2 Approved Field Trip Requests

WES Pre-K and Kindergarten to CC Nursing Home and Central Office in Ackerman on a date to be determined

WES School wide reward trip for AM, AR, Perfect Attendance, and Discipline to Starkville on a date to be determined

6.3 Approved recommended substitutes pending clear fingerprint, background, and paperwork

6.4 Approved Majority to Minority transfers

6.5 Approved the licensure application for Denise Barksdale

6.6 Approved the hiring of Beth Wells as an Assistant Teacher at AES for the remainder of 2016-2017 SY beginning Jan. 4

6.7 Approved the hiring of Larita Goforth as an SLP for AES pending clear fingerprint, background, proof of prior employment, and paperwork

6.8 Approved the transfer of Denise Barksdale from CCHS as an 8th grade science teacher to FCE/WES as a PACE teacher and declare the science position vacant at CCHS

6.9 Approved resignation of Guyton Montgomery as a bus driver for the CCSD effective Dec. 21

6.10 Approved the resignation of Mike Brown from his afternoon route as a bus driver

6.11 Approved resignation of Jermaine Woodard as a Janitor as WES effective Dec. 21

6.12 Approved James Catchot as a bus driver to fill the vacant position on bus 66

6.13 Approved Mike Brown as a substitute bus driver

6.14 Approved Joey Long as a permanent substitute bus driver pending clear background, fingerprints, license, and paperwork

6.15 Approved Keith Cox as a bus driver to fill the vacant position on bus 87

6.16 Approved to enter into partnership with HCC to offer adult welding classes at CCCTC

6.17 Approved the Title VI Rural and Low-Income Schools Program Application for 2016-2017

6.18 Approved the declaration of salvage of four buses

6.19 Approved purchase of Accelerated Math for AES with Title funds

Financial

7.1 Approved docket of claims

7.2 Absentee report

7.3 Substitute report

7.4 Approved Diesel bids

7.5 Request for fixed asset disposal

The Choctaw County Board of Education will hold its next meeting Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Central Office.