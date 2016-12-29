Residents inform board of opposition of Southern Cross line

By Daniel Brunty

A large crowd of concerned residents attended the Choctaw County Board of Supervisors meeting held Dec. 19 to discuss the proposed Southern Cross transmission line.

The Choctaw County Board of Supervisors have discussed the possibly of the Southern Cross transmission line being constructed through Choctaw County during its recent meetings. The board agreed at its last meeting to have their questions and concerns answered regarding the project it would contact Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley.

As many concerned citizens were in attendance at the meeting, the board took a conference call during the meeting with Presley so he could answer questions and provide more information regarding Southern Cross and the project itself.

Presley informed the supervisors during the call that at the current time Southern Cross had not yet submitted its proposal to the Public Service Commission at this time, stating that the delay could be attributed to Southern Cross still in the process of acquiring fee in lieu agreements from each county that the route would cross.

Presley also stated that some of his concerns with the Southern Cross is that the company needs to prove to the Public Service Commission that they have reached local agreements with counties individually regarding the payment of local taxes, the use of local labor and entities during and after construction of the line, as well as pricing benefits for local residents in counties.

Presley also discussed that at this time the Southern Cross line will not offer service from its line to local residents, which could be part of negotiating process between counties. Presley stated that these agreements would have to be decided by each county’s board of supervisors whether they want to accept the terms that Southern Cross offers.

Presley informed the supervisors that Southern Cross should be choosing its final route within the next two weeks, as well as stating he could not tell the board if Choctaw County would be chosen in the final route.

Another issue that Presley mentioned was the documentation of tax revenue going to local counties by Southern Cross.

After a few minutes of discussion the supervisors informed Presley that the one time that a representative came to discuss the terms of the agreement between Southern Cross and the county, the representative came out a very inconvenient time, not allowing all the supervisors to participate in the discussion.

Presley told the board that if needed he could contact the Southern Cross attorney directly to inform him to have a representative attend one of the board’s meetings to discuss and explain the fee in lieu agreement and any other questions and concerns it may have.

The board asked for board attorney Kasey Young to contact Southern Cross representative Michael Caples, attorney for Butler Snow Law Firm.

After ending the call with Presley, the board allowed public comments from residents who were opposed to the transmission line coming across their properties.

Most of the residents’ concerns were regarding potential eminent domain, decrease in property values and restriction of further land development, among other issues. Another concern that was expressed was the county providing tax breaks for Southern Cross if the line is constructed through Choctaw County.

Another resident was fearful of Southern Cross partnering with TVA to obtain eminent domain access.

During the public comments, District 5 Supervisor Eric Chambers asked the question of what incentive was it to give Southern Cross tax breaks.

Another question from a resident was why choose wind power, which the transmission line will provide, that may have an affect on the coal mine, explaining that Southern Cross would provide a smaller tax incentive for the county than the one the coal mine currently provides.

Board president Joey Stephenson and District 3 Supervisor Chris McIntire both iterated that they felt with a new administration being inaugurated in January, funding and support for the project may be rescinded, which would cancel the entire project completely.

The board met with representatives Jimmy Turnipseed and Jerry Orr of the Choctaw County Soil & Water Conservation District. They informed the board that the organization’s current clerk Judy Briggs would soon be retiring, leaving the organization in a position to possibly lose its federal funding.

After a few minutes of discussion with the supervisors, a motion was made by Joey Stephenson to advertise for an open position of Clerk for the County Soil Conservation Service with application being due by the third Monday of January. Chambers seconded the motion and the Board voted unanimously in support.

The board met with county engineer Marty Crowder, who provided an update regarding the courthouse entrance project that is ongoing.

Last year, the county was awarded a Polling Place Improvement Grant. This grant, which is funded through the Help America Vote Act of 2002, is to improve accessibility to and participation in the elections process for voters with disabilities.

These funds have been allocated to assist cities and townships with making improvements to the buildings used as polling places so that the buildings are in compliance with the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act as it pertains to polling places.

The board approved a motion to award the contract to Gregory Construction for the amount of $427,385.80, with $150,000 coming via DIP grant, and be paid out of 2014 Emergency Services fund during its July 31, 2015 meeting.

Crowder informed the supervisors that the project, which was scheduled as a 25-day project, was currently had occurred 10 days in liquidated damages (Liquidated damages are damages whose amount the parties designate during the formation of a contract for the injured party to collect as compensation upon a specific breach) with weather delays being a cause.

Crowder stated he would contact the contractor of the project to acquire the status of the project.

The meeting concluded with the a motion by McIntire to close the session to

consider the criteria for moving today’s meeting to executive session. Joey Stephenson seconded the motion and the Board voted unanimously in support.

Following the closed session, McIntire made a motion to open the session to inform the Public that the criteria has been met dealing with ongoing litigation on the bankruptcy of Pioneer Health.

Stephenson made the motion to move the meeting to executive session dealing the ongoing litigation. Chambers seconded the motion and the Board voted unanimously in support.

A motion was made by Chris McIntire to return to open session and inform the public that no action was taken in executive session. Chambers seconded the motion and the Board voted unanimously in support.

During the course of the meeting:

— A motion was made by Stephenson to approve the agenda as presented. Shumaker seconded the motion and the board voted unanimously in support.

— A motion was made by McIntire to approve the claim of the Regional Economic Enterprise in the amount of $50,000.00 and order the Clerk to settle by means of a pay warrant. Shumaker seconded the motion and the board voted unanimously in support.

— A motion was made by Stephenson to approve the claims docket dated December 19, 2016 and order the Clerk to settle by means of pay warrants. Shumaker seconded the motion and the board voted unanimously in support.

— A motion was made by McIntire to approve the claim of the Hospital Board of Trustees for capital funds in the amount of $78,840.00 and order the Clerk to settle by mean of a pay warrant. Stephenson seconded the motion and the Board voted unanimously in support.

— A motion was made by Stephenson to approve Solid Waste Deletions and Adjustments as presented. Shumaker seconded the motion and the board voted unanimously in support.

— A motion was made by McIntire to approve the financing from Bank of Kilmichael at the rate of 2.15 for a term of 36 months in the amount of $100,000.00. The Clerk is order to settle balance by pay warrant in the amount of $78,300.00 for one solid waste truck and December term; 178,000.00 for an additional truck from fund 105. Shumaker seconded the motion and the board voted unanimously in support.

— A motion was made by Chambers to increase the pay rate of Diane Pyron to $18.00 per hour. District 2 Supervisor Greg Fondren seconded the motion and it failed by not receiving a majority in support with Supervisors Stephenson and McIntire voting against and Supervisor Shumaker abstaining from the vote.

— A motion was made by Chambers to order the fluids distribution from Solid Waste Department be placed in the minutes. Motion dies due to lack of support.

The Choctaw County Board of Supervisors adjourned its meeting until Jan. 2, 2017, to take place at the Choctaw County Courthouse at 9 a.m.