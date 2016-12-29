Obituaries

Mrs. Ada Lee Macon Dotson

Funeral services for Mrs. Ada Lee Macon Dotson, 85, were held at 11 a.m., December 23 at Mt. Sinai M.B. Church in Louisville. Evangelist Essie Glass officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Dotson was a homemaker. She died December 18 at her home in Louisville.

Survivors include her husband, Oscar Dotson; 2 daughters, Evelyn Steele and Linda Dotson; 4 sons, Cardenus Dotson, Rufus Dotson, Luke Dotson, and Terry Dotson; 2 brothers, James Mason and Lee Macon; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Beck Funeral Home of Louisville was in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Andrew Redd, Jr.

Funeral services for Mr. Andrew Redd, Jr., 65, were held at 11 a.m., December 24 at Beck Funeral Home in Louisville. Rev. James Morris officiated. Burial followed at the Center Ridge cemetery.

Mr. Redd died December 19 in his home in Louisville.

Survivors include his mother, Christine Waldrip; 10 sisters, Truevinia Walker, Henrietta Lampkin, Maggie Cook, Loretta Young, Cynthia Waldrip, Mary McWilliams, Laura Eichelber, Jeanette Harrington, Janice Sangster, and Bertha Dotson; 3 brothers, William D. Redd, Terry Waldrip, and Frederick Waldrip; 7 aunts; 2 uncles; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Beck Funeral Home of Louisville was in charge of the arrangements.