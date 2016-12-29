MSU, Enterprise to offer FastTrac course

From Press Reports

Mississippi State University, through a recently awarded “Developing an Entrepreneurial Foundation in the MS ARC Region” grant, will be offering the Kauffman FastTrac NewVenture Entrepreneurship Program at the Regional Economic Enterprise of Mississippi office in the Eupora Depot.

Participants will meet from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday evenings for a total of nine weeks beginning Jan. 10 and concluding March 7.

Kauffman FastTrac NewVenture is a course designed to support aspiring entrepreneurs in the early stages of business development. Anyone interested in starting their own business, or has recently started their own business, would benefit from this program.

Kauffman FastTrac is a leading global provider of entrepreneurship education programs.

“FastTrac courses not only help aspiring and existing entrepreneurs uncover answers, they also help individuals determine the right questions to ask,” said Alana Muller, president of Kauffman FastTrac. “FastTrac training allows you to save time and money by testing the feasibility of your business concept before you launch.”

FastTrac NewVenture teaches entrepreneurs how to identify and meet market needs as well as understand how to access human business and financial resources. The course also facilitates networking between entrepreneurs and professionals.

Over the past 20 years, Kauffman FastTrac courses and workshops have helped more than 350,000 entrepreneurs assess their business ideas and start and grow their businesses

Bill Martin, director of the Franklin Furniture Institute at MSU, will facilitate the program, which will consist of entrepreneurial training, networking, expert guest speakers, and one-on-one business coaching and mentoring at each session.

This practical program is a flexible course with a proven framework to help support individuals as they start their own business and begin the journey to establish and grow a successful business. Participants receive manuals, toolkits and templates to help them develop their own unique business plan, marketing strategy and financials as well as guidance for seeking investment and business development funds.

For more information on FastTrac, visit www.fasttrac.org.

The Regional Economic Enterprise of Mississippi, an organization that promotes the growth and prosperity of Choctaw and Webster counties and through programs, support and more, is providing assistance with the program.

FastTrac NewVenture, valued at up to $700, will be offered for an initial fee of $50 locally. This fee will be returned to participants upon successful completion of the course. Those interested should contact Amy Garrard, MSU, 662.325.8453, 662.418.4899, email: a.garrard@msstate.edu.