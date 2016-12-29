Mid-Mississippi Challenge Schedule released

By Austin Bishop

Choctaw Plaindealer

Nine games are set for the 2017 Mid-Mississippi Challenge that is scheduled for Choctaw County High School in Ackerman on Saturday, Jan. 21.

There are seven girls games and two boys games on tap for the all-day event that begins at 9 a.m. with the Starkville Academy and Eupora girls squaring off, followed by a 10:15 a.m. boys contest between Eupora and SA.

The last two games of the night feature the host school with the boys of Choctaw County and Booneville scheduled to play at 6:15 p.m., followed by the CCHS girls and Puckett tipping off at 7:30 p.m.

The rest of the schedule features girls games only with East Webster and Oxford meeting at 1:30 p.m., followed by New Site and Holmes County at 12:45 p.m. and Ingomar and Choctaw Central at 2 p.m. Columbus and Pontotoc are scheduled for 3:15, with the 5 pm game featuring Heidelberg and Booneville.

Admission is $5.

Last week saw Choctaw County split a pair of games with Louisville on Tuesday. The CCHS boys posted a 48-36 win, while the Lady Chargers lost a close one, 45-41.

“We held them extremely well with some of the younger players on the floor,” said CCHS girls coach Miranda Worrell. I was proud of that. We did better overall this time than the last time we played Louisville.”

Akeem Kirkwood hit on 4-of-7 shots from behind the 3-point line to lead the CCHS boys with 18 points in their solid win over the LHS Wildcats, while Jeremy Miller scored 12 points and Quandarius Yarbrough tossed in eight. Kirkwood led the winners with nine rebounds, while Yarbrough had eight and Miller seven.