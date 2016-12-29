In our community

That’s Life

By Ruth Nowlin

Know how (the Mother’s and Grandmothers might relate to this more than the male audience) for seemingly a lifetime you rock, cuddle, feed, clean up after, just in general nourish and care for your babies? Seems that overnight they grow into toddlers, chase afters, school children, teenagers and then “POOF” are gone. The house that was none-stop, loud, door slamming, overflowing dirty dishes and laundry, pocketbooks full of – moths is now terribly quiet, heart breaking clean and actually you have a few dollars to spare.

For months you walk around with your hands hanging loosely by your side, your ears ringing from the silence and wondering what you will do with the time you have NOT doing dishes or laundry or what you will buy with the extra money. Of course after a couple of decades you find how to adjust and you wonder what you did back then.

I’m not going into all that again after all these years. But I am having to do some more adjusting from a different perspective.

For 12 years I got up each morning about 4:00, let our Boxer out of the garage, fed and watered him. Later in the morning we took a long walk. He had this whole place to romp in the rest of the day with treats every now and then. At night I fed and watered and in winter turned on the heater by his comfy bedding, which was washed every week. He had regular vet visits and checkups.

Even longer than this, for 14 years, I had Cassie as a faithful friend who followed me everywhere. As a pup she slept on the foot of our bed. Then she could not jump up there so had a soft bed beside ours. She loved the walks and loved rides. Both dogs were dearly loved.

Then about 6 ½ years ago I rescued our first Wobbles. Since she was helpless I carried her around, sometimes in my apron. I fed her with a baby spoon, watered her with a medicine dropper, put her in a litter box and then when she finished cleaned up after her. She slept in a baby crib on dry, soft, clean towels. When she became ill I sat up nights rocking her and giving her meds. For over a month my days were consumed with her care and taking her to and from the vet in a futile attempt to keep her alive. Towels were warmed in the dryer and a heating pad lined the bottom of a pet carrier to keep her warm. This was the third time we worked to try to save our dear pets, but lost the battle.

Bandit apparently had a stroke and just walked round and round in circles and did not know us. Cassie had cancer. We believe Wobbles had a stroke in addition to her other disabilities. Whatever the cause, we lost all three in less than six months.

I woke up this morning at 3:45. The garage was quiet and cold. There was no little white dog to trip me up as I made my way to the kitchen. There were only two little yellow cats in their bed – no tiny gray one. Dixie rubbed against me as if to say, “I know, now I am getting lonely too.”

Our vet said it well, “You have to put things into perspective. Count your blessings.” He is so right. We have a wonderful family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, we have dear siblings, we are blessed with our health and each other and most of all we have a Great God that loves and cares for us. Life is good! Our sweet pets are missed and will be for some time; I thank God for the time we had them to love

…and that is life.

God’s Love

By Evangelist Francie Hemphill

God’s love is like a brand new diamond, it is beautiful to the one who beholds it.

Happy New Year to everyone. New beginning, new goals, new start. St. John 1:1 In the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, when we seek God’s word in the morning He will give us direction for the day.

Philippians 3:13 Brethen, I count not myself to have apprehended; but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before. I want to encourage someone don’t get stuck in your past but move forward to your future and gain hope and joy.

Mr. Sergio, AJaye, Kenya Leigh and I pray that your new beginning will be filled with the blessings of the Lord. Fancher Hill and Bethlehem churches invite you to all of our services. Pastor Dr. Andrew and First lady Versia Fair are our spiritual leaders. Love your spiritual leaders enough to pray for them.

Francie loves you but I got to tell you the truth, JESUS IS LORD!!!