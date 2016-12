FCA set to return to action on Jan. 13

From staff reports

The French Camp Academy basketball teams will have almost a month off from competitive action before they return to the hardwood on Jan.13 at McAdams.

It will be the second region contest for FCA. The Panthers and Lady Panthers opened league play on Dec. 16, dropping a pair of games to Montgomery County. The Lady Panthers lost a tough one 37-33, while the boys fell 66-36.

After the match-up at McAdams, FCA is set to visit Nanih Waiya on Jan. 17 before hosting Durant on Jan. 20. The next week has French Camp visiting Ethel on Jan. 24 and hosting McAdams on Jan. 27.

Sports Schedules

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

Prep Basketball

5:30 p.m. — South Pontotoc girls vs. East Webster in East Webster Christmas Classic

6:45 p.m. — South Pontotoc boys vs. East Webster in East Webster Christmas Classic

TBA — Simpson Tournament (Leake Academy entered)

Women’s Basketball

7 p.m. — Northwestern State at MSU

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Prep Basketball

TBA — Choctaw County boys vs. West Point at New Hope

TBA — East Webster Christmas Tournament

TBA — Simpson Tournament (Leake Academy entered)

TBA — CCA Christmas Invitational (Winston Academy entered)

4:40 p.m. — Winston Academy vs. Smithville boys in CCA Christmas Classic

6 p.m. — Winston Academy vs. Hatley girls in CCA Christmas Classic

6 p.m. — Sebastopol at Philadelphia

Men’s Basketball

7 p.m. — Kentucky at Ole Miss

7 p.m. — UMKC at MSU

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Prep Basketball

TBA — Newton Tournament (Union, Newton, Scott Central entered)

TBA — East Webster Christmas Tournament

TBA — CCA Christmas Invitational (Winston Academy entered)

TBA — Rumble on The River (3:30 p.m. — Neshoba Central boys vs. Ripley)

TBA — New Hope Classic (Neshoba Central girls vs. Starkville; Kemper County entered)

MONDAY, JAN. 2

Prep Basketball

TBA — Sam Dale Tournament (Kemper County entered)

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Prep Basketball

TBA — Sam Dale Tournament (Kemper County entered)

6 p.m. — Pisgah at Noxapater

6 p.m. — New Hope at Louisville

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Clarkdale

6 p.m. — Calhoun City at East Webster

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Union

6 p.m. — Newton at Choctaw Central

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Eupora at Choctaw County

Prep Soccer

TBA — Miss. Math School at Neshoba Central

TBA — Philadelphia at Choctaw Central

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Meridian

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Hinds

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — J.Z. George at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Louisville at Kosciusko

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Union

6 p.m. — Ethel at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Forest at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Columbia Academy

6 p.m. — Neshoba Central at Lanier

6 p.m. — Calhoun Academy at Kemper Academy

6 p.m. — Holly Springs at Kemper County

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

Junior College Basketball

2/4 p.m. — Southern University-Shreveport at Holmes

Prep Soccer

TBA — Math School at Philadelphia

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at Sebastopol

Prep Soccer

TBA — St. Andrews at Philadelphia

Junior College Basketball

6/8 p.m. — Baton Rouge CC at Holmes

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Leake Central at Louisville

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Heritage

6 p.m. — Leake County at Nanih Waiya

6 p.m. — Calhoun City at Eupora

6 p.m. — East Webster at Bruce

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Kemper County

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Choctaw Central

6 p.m. — Heidelberg at Union

6 p.m. — Jackson Victors at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Ridgeland at Neshoba Central

6 p.m. — Kemper Academy at Central Academy

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at EMCC

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Central Academy

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Meridian

6 p.m. — Kemper Academy at Lamar School

Prep Soccer

TBA — Choctaw Central at Math School

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Meridian at East Central

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Coahoma

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Mississippi Delta

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Louisville at Noxubee

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Starkville Academy

6 p.m. — Vardaman at East Webster

6 p.m. — French Camp at McAdams

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Choctaw Central

6 p.m. — Union at Enterprise

6 p.m. — Heritage at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Vicksburg at Neshoba Central

6 p.m. — Southeast Lauderdale at Kemper County

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Prep Basketball

TBA — Philadelphia Invitational (Choctaw Central boys)

11 a.m. — East Webster vs. Hickory Flat in North Pontotoc Shootout

2 pm — Noxapater at Pisgah

4 p.m. — Leake Academy at Simpson

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — West Lowndes at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Caledonia at Louisville

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Winston Academy

6 p.m. — French Camp at Nanih Waiya

6 p.m. — Eupora at Bruce

6 p.m. — Winona at East Webster

6 p.m. — Forest at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Union at Clarkdale

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Choctaw Central

6 p.m. — Starkville Christian at Kemper Academy

Prep Soccer

TBA — Germantown at Neshoba Central

TBA — Choctaw Central at Southeast Lauderdale

Junior College Basketball

5/7 p.m. — Holmes at Northwest Mississippi

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Mississippi Gulf Coast

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Northeast Mississippi

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Starkville Christian

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Wayne Academy at Kemper Academy

Prep Soccer

TBA — Philadelphia at Southeast Lauderdale

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Co-Lin at East Central

6/8 p.m. — Northeast Mississippi at Holmes

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Leake County at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Louisville at Houston

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Sebastopol

6 p.m. — Eupora at Winona

6 p.m. — East Webster at Okolona

6 p.m. — Durant at French Camp

6 p.m. — Union at Bay Springs

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Starkville Academy

6 pm. — Choctaw Central at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Neshoba Central at Ridgeland

6 p.m. — Kemper Academy at Calhoun Academy

6 p.m. — Forest at Kemper County

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

Prep Basketball

TBA — Mid-Mississippi Challenge (Choctaw County boys, Choctaw County girls; Eupora girls, East Webster girls, Choctaw Central girls)

3 p.m. — Lamar School at Winston Academy

3 p.m. — Leake Academy at East Rankin

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Newton County

MONDAY, JAN. 23

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Pearl River

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Mississippi Delta at EMCC

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Arkansas State Mid-South

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Sebastopol at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Kosciusko at Louisville

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Leake County

6 p.m — East Webster at Eupora

6 p.m. — French Camp at Ethel

6 p.m. — Southeast Lauderdale at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Newton at Union

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Forest

6 p.m. — Lanier at Neshoba Central

6 p.m. — Lamar School at Kemper Academy

THURSDAY JAN. 26

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Kemper Academy at Hebron Christian

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Jones at East Central

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Itawamba at EMCC

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Coahoma

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at Leake County

6 p.m. — Noxubee at Louisville

6 p.m. — Starkville Academy at Winston Academy

6 p.m. — Winona Eupora

6 p.m. — Okolona at East Webster

6 p.m. — McAdams at French Camp

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Union at Heidelberg

6 p.m. — Leake Academy at Heritage

6 p.m. — Neshoba Central at Vicksburg

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Prep Basketball

TBA — New Albany Classic (Choctaw Central girls entered)

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Nanih Waiya

MONDAY, JAN. 30

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Lamar School

6 p.m. — Benton Academy at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Central Academy at Kemper Academy

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Hinds

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Holmes

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Louisville at Leake Central

6 p.m. — Heritage Academy at Winston Academy

6 p.m. — West Lowndes at Nanih Waiya

6 p.m. — Eupora at Okolona

6 p.m. — East Webster at Calhoun City

6 p.m. — French Camp at Montgomery County

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Forest

6 p.m. — Enterprise at Union

6 p.m. — Starkville Academy at Louisville

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Southeast Lauderdale

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Eupora at Vardaman

6 p.m. — Hebron Christian at Kemper Academy

Junior College Basketball

5/7 p.m. — EMCC at Northwest Mississippi

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Southwest Mississippi at East Central

6/8 p.m. — Holmes at Itawamba

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at Nanih Waiya

6 p.m. — Houston at Louisville

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Pillow

6 p.m. — Bruce at Eupora

6 p.m. — East Webster at Winona

6 p.m. — Ethel at French Camp

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Forest

6 p.m. — Southeast Lauderdale at Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Clarkdale at Union

6 p.m. — Oak Hill Academy at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Kemper County

6 p.m. — Neshoba Central at Petal

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — East Webster at Kirk Academy

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at Sebastopol

6 p.m. — Jackson Academy at Leake Academy

6 p.m. — Demopolis at Neshoba Central

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Meridian

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Coahoma at EMCC

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Noxapater at West Lowndes

6 p.m. — Louisville at Caledonia

6 p.m. — Winston Academy at Hillcrest Christian

6 p.m. — Eupora at Calhoun City

6 p.m. — Bruce at East Webster

6 p.m. — French Camp at Durant

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Choctaw County

6 p.m. — Bay Springs at Union

6 p.m. — Choctaw Central at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Forest

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — Montgomery County at Noxapater

6 p.m. — Nanih Waiya at West Lowndes

6 p.m. — Choctaw County at Southeast Lauderdale

6 p.m. — Kemper County at Northeast Lauderdale

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Mississippi Gulf Coast at East Central

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Northeast Mississippi at EMCC

6/8 p.m. — Northwest Mississippi at Holmes

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Prep Basketball

6 p.m. — West Lauderdale at Louisville

6 p.m. — Noxapater at French Camp

6 p.m. — Eupora at East Webster

6 p.m. — Union at Newton

6 p.m. — Forest at Choctaw Central

MONDAY, FEB. 13

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — EMCC at Northeast Mississippi

6/8 p.m. — East Central at Co-Lin

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Pearl River at East Central

6/8 p.m. — Mississippi Delta at EMCC

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Jones

6/8 p.m. — EMCC at Itawamba

6/8 p.m. — Coahoma at Holmes

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Junior College Basketball

5:30/7:30 p.m. — East Central at Hinds

5:30/7:30 p.m. — Holmes at EMCC