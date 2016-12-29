Begin the New Year with an old movie

Submitted by Jan Ballard

Mississippi State University Extension Office – Choctaw County

“They don’t make movies like they used to”. How often have we heard that line? There is no doubt the statement is true, although many of the reasons may have as much to do with modern technology and special effects, as with shifts in societal beliefs, the economy, or politics.

But there is something exhilarating about watching any film that displays the strength of human character during a local or national crisis. When seeing men and women willing to make sacrifices for their families and their neighbors, it somehow spills over onto us, the onlooker, and we hope we too have those qualities.

On January 3rd at 10:00 am the public is invited join the Mississippi State University Extension Yarn Spinners Book Club at the Choctaw County Office in Ackerman to watch this old classic movie. Because we know what happened from 1942 until today, it is sometimes difficult to understand making a film that could give hope to a world just beginning what would be named The Great War.

Mrs. Miniver would go on to be nominated for 13 Oscars, winning six.

If you have any questions, please call the Mississippi State Extension office in Choctaw County at 662-285-6337.