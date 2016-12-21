Postal Service offers special holiday services

From press reports

Next week will be the busiest days of the year at Post Offices as well as the heaviest days of the year for mail delivery. To start off the week, in some locations the Postal Service will pick up mail from blue collection boxes this Sunday. Customers are reminded to check the collection times posted on the mailboxes and deposit their mail before the last pick up time.

Packages will be delivered on Sunday in many locations. More than 5 million packages are expected to be delivered each Sunday in December.

Although no Mississippi Post Office locations will be open on Sunday, several Post Office locations offer Self Service Kiosks (SSK) available in the lobbies 24/7. Customers can check usps.com/Find Locations and/or call 1.800.ASK.USPS for hours at specific Post Offices and to locate SSKs.

This holiday season the Postal Service expects to process and deliver nearly 16 billion cards, letters and packages.

Busiest Mailing and Delivery Days

The Postal Service predicts that Monday, December 19, will be the busiest mailing and shipping day at Post Offices. The busiest mailing day also is expected to be the busiest day online with more than 7 million customers predicted to visit usps.com.

Thursday, December 22, is expected to be the heaviest delivery day. The Postal Service anticipates that more than 30 million packages will be delivered on Thursday.

2016 Christmas Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends keeping the following mailing and shipping deadlines in mind for delivery by December 25:

Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 20 – First Class Mail

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express

The Postal Service offers real-time delivery notifications – meaning customers who sign up for alerts at myusps.com will receive notification within a few minutes of the delivery scan for select packages.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.