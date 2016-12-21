Calendar of Events

Bible Study

Mondays, 6:30 p.m., Attala County Library, Kosciusko. Evangelist Martha Jones will lead the Bible Study.

AA Meetings

Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, East Louisville Baptist Church Choir Room, Louisville.

Tuesdays, 7 p.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, Choctaw County Library, Ackerman.

Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, 5 p.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, North MS Medical Center, Eupora.

Full Circle Knitting and Crochet Group

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. until noon, MSU Extension Office, Ackerman. Anyone who knits or crochets, or would like to learn how, is welcome. There is no charge, but participants are asked to bring their own yarn and needles. Details: (662) 285-6337.

Girlfriends 2016

Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Enon Church, Ackerman. An inter-generational, inter-ethnic, inter-denominational and variously challenged women learning to become women of God by studying, doing art and Bible study. Details: (662) 285-3347.

Longview Opry

Saturdays, 7 p.m., Highway 12, Longview. Enjoy music, refreshments and fun. Talent is welcome. Free and open to the public.

Sisters Steppin’ Up

Every second Sunday of the month, 2 p.m., SportsPlex , Starkville. For more information look us up under events on Facebook.

NA Meetings

Second, fourth and fifth Mondays, 7 p.m., Narcotics Anonymous, Choctaw County Library, Ackerman. Details: (662) 552-0966.

Volunteer Firefighters Needed

The Choctaw County Fire Departments are in need of volunteer firefighters. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, please contact your local fire chief or Choctaw County Fire Coordinator, Blaine Adams (662) 312-3514.

Resource and Adoptive Parents Needed

MDHS needs resource and adoptive parents to provide safe homes for children and youth in care. Details: (800) 821-9157.

CodeRED Sign Up

Choctaw County E 911 is encouraging everyone to sign up for the new CodeRed Notification System. Receive emergency messages via a telephone call to your landline telephone, mobile telephone or through text and email. The service is free and open to all Choctaw County Citizens. For details and to sign up visit www. Choctawcountyms.com or call (662) 285-9205..

Classes offered

A four day computer class, Computer 101, will be offered teaching Windows Explorer, Internet, Social Media and Email. Taught by Dr. John Giesemann, classes will be Jan. 3, 4, 24 and 25. You must attend ALL four classes. There is no charge, but pre-registration is required as seating is limited to 10 participants. Registered participants may bring their own laptop or use one provided by instructor. To register, call MSU Extension – Choctaw County at 285-6337 by Dec. 20. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at Choctaw Extension.

Walk-A-Weigh workshop offered

Walk-A-Weigh is an award-winning program emphasizing the importance health, nutrition and physical activity. It is being offered by MSU Extension –Choctaw County. The eight-week program will meet on Mondays, Jan. 23 through March 20 (excluding Feb. 6). Each session will feature an educational presentation and some sessions will include hands-on activities and/or sampling of a healthy recipe. Participants will also be encouraged to exercise, individually or as teams, between sessions. You must attend all eight sessions. If a session is missed, it must be made up. The morning sessions will be 9:00 – 10:30 am and afternoon sessions 1:30 – 3:00 pm. There is no charge, however, due to limited space, PRE-REGISTRATION is REQUIRED by January 13th by contacting MSU Extension-Choctaw County at 285-6337.

Men’s Day program

Faith Beyond Walls Christian Center in Louisville will be having a Men’s Day program at 10 a.m. Jan. 1st. Pastor Howard Lewis, speaker. Bishop Goss, Pastor.

Start or Grow Your Own Business

The Enterprise of Mississippi will be hosting an entrepreneurial program for individuals who are interested in starting their own business or local small business owners who are looking to grow their current operations. The Kauffman FasTrac NewVenture Entrepreneurship Training programs beings Tuesday, January, 10 at the Depot in Eupora. The program will be held on Tuesday nights for nine weeks from January 10 – March 7 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The cost is $50 to register, but the fee will be returned upon completion of the course. To register contact Amy Garrad at 662-325-8453 or a.garrad@msstate.edu. Locally contact Lara Bowman with questions at l.bowman@theenterprisems.com.